Luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer is turning 160 years old this year, and in celebration of its anniversary, the brand is relaunching the iconic TAG Heuer Carrera collection.

Born from a passion for motor racing and elevated to the rank of horological icon through decades of striking renditions, the TAG Heuer Carrera – original racing chronograph since 1963 – has once again been reimagined in a range of contemporary yet timeless models.

Inspired by the world of endurance racing which gave birth to the unique TAG Heuer Carrera model, the FOREVER CHASING TOMORROW campaign encapsulates a truth that has become even more relevant in today’s world: no matter the challenges ahead, one is driven to build the future. Endurance racing embodies this exceptional resilient mindset that strongly resonates with the new generations: keeping the drive alive, facing adversity, never giving up.

As such, the 100-second film The Longest Night, directed by the talented Daniel Wolfe (Hennessy, Mini Cooper, Nike), features an endurance racing driver fighting to overcome his inner struggles that appear in the midst of the night.