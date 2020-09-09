Prada and Adidas will launch the second part of their collaboration this week in the form of a “Superstar” sneaker in three colors, priced at $500.

At first glance, the aesthetics of the Prada Superstar do not seem to justify the price. There are no drawings or graffiti signed by a famous artist, no innovative approaches, not even an original design that would open a new chapter in the history of the model, which has just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The new range consists of three minimalist pairs, available in black, black and white, or metallic silver and white, which simply bear the inscription “Prada — Made in Italy”. These four words alone, however, could undoubtedly make this pair one of the most coveted as soon as it comes out.

How much do Prada sneakers normally cost? According to the luxury house’s e-store, they run between $650 for a pair in cotton canvas and $920 for a futuristic model. This Prada Superstar sneaker, thus, may seem like a real bargain for fans of the luxury fashion brand.

The Prada Superstar was designed by Prada shoe manufacturers in Italy using top-of-the-line materials, which, some may argue, may be of more high-end quality than those usually used for the famous sneaker.

The new version features calfskin leather and a lightweight rubber sole with reinforced seams. Lastly, the phrase “Made in Italy” is hot-printed on the sneaker, which testifies to the craftsmanship of the artisans involved in its development. Its steep price, it seems, may not be enough to deter sneaker lovers all over the world from snapping up a pair.