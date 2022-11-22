Stay At The Hotel Where The Duke and Duchess Of Windsor Went During Their Honeymoon

Fans of the popular television series The Crown who are curious about the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor featured prominently in seasons one, two and three, may want to plan a visit to the Waldorf Astoria Versailles Trianon Palace where they can stay at the same hotel as the Windsors. The Duke and Duchess of Windsor stayed at this five star hotel in Versailles, France during their honeymoon in 1937 shortly after their wedding at Chateau de Cande in the Loire Valley.

The Waldorf Astoria Versailles Trianon Palace is located a short walk from the Palace of Versailles and is 26 kilometers outside of Paris. It is surrounded by sumptuous gardens filled with roses, sculpted bushes, weeping beech, black pine and cedar trees. The Waldorf Astoria offers world-class dining by Gordon Ramsay, a Guerlain Spa, an expansive indoor swimming pool with hammam and sauna, a fitness center and tennis facilities.

Located adjacent to the 800-hectare Versailles Park, which offers an abundance of outdoor activities from walking, jogging and biking on its many trails to horseback riding and boating. The hotel concierge team can arrange a bicycle rental. The hotel is a twenty minute walk from the Palace of Versailles, which can be reached via the park.

The hotel was designed and constructed to serve as a luxury hotel when it opened in May of 1910. Then called the Trianon Palace Versailles, in addition to the Windsors, frequent guests included tennis player Rene Lacoste, artist Jean Cocteau, playwright Marcel Achard and actress Sarah Bernhardt. Its ballroom, called Salon Clemenceau, was where the terms of the Treaty of Versailles were drafted (the treaty was eventually signed on 28 June 1919 in the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles).

The Waldorf Astoria Versailles Trianon Palace has a contemporary, plush, and elegant style. Its large and elegant black and white marble gallery has palatial ceilings. The check-in lounge, concierge station, two restaurants, a cocktail lounge, the Salon Clemenceau and outdoor terrace are located off the gallery.

Guest Rooms and Suites

Its 85 guest rooms and 15 suites are beautifully decorated. Many overlook the Trianon gardens and some have views of the Palace. Each has an oversized bathrooms with heated floors and deep soaking tubs. Rooms are comfortable and designed in an intimate, plush style with a muted color scheme. Many have decorative fireplaces and Juliette balconies. As the Waldorf Astoria is adjacent to the park, rooms and suites provide a very quiet and peaceful experience.

On the 6th floor of the hotel, nestled under the roof, are the Terrace Suites. These are highly sought after, and are accessed by a private elevator, or, for something a little more fun, a hidden staircase concealed at the bottom of the hall on the 5th floor. These charming sloped-ceiling suites have views of the Palace of Versailles.

The expansive Versailles Suite, located on the 2nd floor, is spread out across 150 square meters. With blue-shaded walls, smoky grey velour fabrics and silver leather. There is a catering kitchen and a dining room that can accommodate eight guests.

The Waldorf Astoria offers two fine dining restaurants. A casual restaurant that features an a la carte menu is La Veranda. Open for lunch and dinner every day, the brasserie offers outstanding views of the gardens and offers continental and contemporary cuisine, complemented by an excellent wine menu. Each morning, it serves an elaborate breakfast buffet with fresh pastries, fruit, a selection of meats and egg dishes and made-to-order omelets.

The Gordon Ramsay au Trianon restaurant, is a Michelin starred gastronomic restaurant featuring French cuisine. The restaurant is prix fixe with guests choosing a five or seven course menu. The restaurant is overseen by Chef Frédéric Larquemin who previously worked at the Dorchester in London and the Plaza Athénée Paris and with Gordon Ramsay at his restaurant at Claridge’s in London.

A Guerlain Spa and Fitness Facilities

The hotel’s spa, Spa Guerlain, is a sleek and luxurious space with 14 treatment rooms spread out over 2,800 square meters on three levels. Directly accessible from guest rooms by elevator, the spa offers a wide range of treatments for the face, body, hands and feet, provided by highly trained professionals.

The fitness center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hotel has an expansive heated swimming pool that is bathed in natural light, a hammam and sauna. And in the hotel’s beautiful garden, there is a tennis court that is available for guests to use.

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor loved visiting the Palace of Versailles and famously attended a gala ball there in 1953. If you would like to privately tour the Palace of Versailles much like they would have, the concierge team at the Waldorf Astoria Versailles Trianon Palace can help make this a reality.

You may choose from a selection of private and exclusive tours of the Palace of Versailles and its grounds, accompanied by a Palace speaker, who will take you on a personalized themed tour. There are several tours during opening hours from which to choose, including visiting the Kings’ private apartments, the private inner rooms of Marie-Antoinette or the Queen’s Hamlet, estate built for Marie-Antoinette to remind her of country life. These 1 ½ hour long tours cost 1,000 Euros. After the tour ends, you will have free access to permanent collections, the Musical Fountain Show and the Musical Gardens (open seasonally from April to October).

The Concierge can also arrange for a Prestige Tour in which an expert from the palace will take you on a private tour outside of public hours. These tours will give you the opportunity to tour the State Apartments, Hall of Mirrors, Royal Opera House and Royal Chapel while having the space all to yourself. These tours can be arranged to take place before the Palace opens or after it closes. The cost for a Private tour outside of operating hours is 6,000 Euros per group. It is best to contact the Concierge team to book these private tours as far in advance in possible as they are offered on a limited basis.

It is easy to get to The Waldorf Astoria Versailles Trianon Palace, as both Orly Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport are within an hour from the property by car.

For more information about booking a stay at the Waldorf Astoria Versailles Trianon Palace, see this link.