Cocktails at Home: Vintage Eggnog

Eggnog is always a holiday favorite, and Death & Co. have created a spectacular version you will want to serve year after year.

Ingredients:

0.5 oz Old Grandad 114 Bourbon

0.25 oz Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum

0.25 oz H&H Rainwater Madeira

0.25 oz Frapin VS Cognac

1 oz white sugar

2 oz whole milk

1.5 oz heavy cream

1 whole egg

Method:

1. Blend sugar and milk until dissolved

2. Blend eggs and milk on very low speed until incorporated

3. Combine remaining ingredients and stir well

4. Store in glass bottles for long term storage

5. Age anywhere from 2 weeks to 2 years, or serve immediately .

Garnish: Grated nutmeg

Glass: Flip