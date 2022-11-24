Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Vintage Eggnog
Cocktails at Home: Vintage Eggnog

Eggnog  is always a holiday favorite, and Death & Co. have created a spectacular version you will want to serve year after year.

Ingredients:

0.5 oz Old Grandad 114 Bourbon
0.25 oz Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum
0.25 oz H&H Rainwater Madeira
0.25 oz Frapin VS Cognac
1 oz white sugar
2 oz whole milk
1.5 oz heavy cream
1 whole egg

Method:
1. Blend sugar and milk until dissolved
2. Blend eggs and milk on very low speed until incorporated
3. Combine remaining ingredients and stir well
4. Store in glass bottles for long term storage
5. Age anywhere from 2 weeks to 2 years, or serve immediately .

Garnish: Grated nutmeg

Glass: Flip

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

