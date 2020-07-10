While summer vacation will look a bit different this year, Four Seasons is taking steps to welcome guests back with the utmost comfort and care guests have depended on. Worldwide, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has reopened over 50 properties and counting, with several right here in https://press.fourseasons.com/the U.S.

Travelers can be sure that the enhanced health and safety measures have been implemented at all hotels and resorts worldwide with the Lead With Care program.

Highlights from the Lead With Care program include:

A Hygiene Officer appointed at each property focused on implementing enhancements to already stringent procedures

Lead With Care kits in each guestroom that include masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitization wipes

Daily disinfection of guestrooms with EPA-approved products and blacklight inspections

In-Room Dining with contactless delivery and sustainable, single-use packaging

Four Seasons App and Chat providing guests with real-time, contactless interactions with employees from their own device on nine global platforms and in 100+ different languages.

Four Seasons Openings:

The recently reopened Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is one of the newest properties in the Four Seasons collection in downtown Philly. Sitting 60 stories high, guests are surrounded by iconic Jeff Leatham florals and elegant dining from Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten at JG Sky High.

The Four Seasons Hotel Washington D.C. is perfect for a destination road trip, with museums, art galleries, and the National Zoo open to limited capacity. Located in the hotel is Bourbon Steak DC, which is open for al fresco dining on its newly expanded patio, and guests can nibble on signature dishes like Michael’s Lobster Pie, Berbere spiced lamb burger and Bone-In Rib Eye from Shenandoah Valley.

In true California style, Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village is looking to restore and rejuvenate their guests with two new wellness packages and a touch-free spa menu. The new touch-free spa menu featuring treatments such as reiki, sound baths, and an award-winning percussion massage known as hyperice massage.

If bonding with nature is your goal, head to the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe. The gorgeous property is set on 57 acres in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, and the sprawling property features casita-style accommodations, perfect for privacy and seclusion. New offerings include new contactless services, seasonally updated menus, a $200 USD resort credit offer and a bespoke Adventure By Design package that helps guests create their own dream desert escape.

Other properties open: Scottsdale, Los Cabos, Vail, Athens, French Riviera, Istanbul, Milan, and Beijing. For a full list, please see: www.fourseasons.com/welcome-back