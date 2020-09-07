German carmaker Porsche is set to unveil its new Panamera on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. While it won’t be a new generation of the sedan, we can expect to see a restyled, boosted version. The event will be broadcast live on the internet.

A true sports car, the luxury sedan is also a pioneer when it comes to hybrid powertrains. This new version should also prove to be one of the most powerful four-door sedans in its class. It recently beat its own record on the Nürburgring circuit in Germany, with a lap time of 7:29.81 minutes, thus improving its previous reference time by 13 seconds.

At this time, no technical specs for the new version of the Panamera have been leaked.

The presentation will be broadcast live on newstv.porsche.com.