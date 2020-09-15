Own Eric Clapton's Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1

Eric Clapton’s Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 is currently being sold by UK car dealer GVE London on British website Auto Trader for the sum of 89,900 pounds, or about US$117,560.

This Nero Daytona Black car, which is model year 2007 and in perfect state, shows a bit less than 38,000 km (23, 595 miles) on the odometer. In terms of performance, its 620 bhp V12 engine enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than four seconds (0-60mph in 3.5 seconds) and to reach a peak speed of 330 km/h (205 miles per hour).

It also features tech innovations derived directly from F1 such as its manual transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters or its traction control system. Music fans may also want to note that the car is fitted with a Bose HiFi system.

And it shows that not only dd Mr. Clapton owned the car, he also drove it, as the odometer is at a shocking (for a Ferrari) 23,595 after 13 years of ownership.

Former Top Gear presenter Rory Reid, who is now Auto Trader’s YouTube director, said the car was a prime example of the breed.

“The legend that is Eric Clapton is renowned for his classic car collection – after his music career of course – and it’s well known how much he loves his Ferraris,” said Reid. “He’s even made use of Ferrari’s secretive One-Off Programme in the past for a reported £3 million, so you know he’s not messing around!

This is not the first time that the famous guitarist sells a car from his collection. He has also sold a Lamborghini Superleggera.

Check out the ad for this Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1: autotrader.co.uk