Stools, carpets, console tables along with plates, glasses and other tableware… The famous café on Paris’s Place de l’Opéra is to sell off part of its history at an auction scheduled for September 23.

The famous restaurant of the InterContinental Paris le Grand Hotel, the Café de la Paix is preparing to put part of its rich heritage up for auction within the framework of the Intercontinental’s ongoing renovation program masterminded by decorator Pierre-Yves Rochon.

Before turning a page in its history in 2021, the iconic restaurant, which has welcomed such illustrious guests as Emile Zola, Oscar Wilde and Guy de Maupassant, is offering fans of history and fine dining an opportunity to acquire a memento of its renowned Second Empire interior. Prospective buyers will, for example, be able to bid for tables and chairs from the Café de la Paix, and the organizers of the auction have pledged that the lots will be numerous and attractively priced.

Those interested will have to act quickly. The auction is set to take place on September 23 from 9:30 AM. The curious will have an opportunity to view the 100 lots in advance of the sale when they go on display in the InterContinental Paris le Grand on September 22.

A percentage of the funds raised by the auction will be donated to Mécénat Chirurgie Cardiaque, an NGO that finances pediatric heart operations.