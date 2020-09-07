Auction house Doyle will hold an online sale on September 10 that sees a selection of haute couture clothing and luxury collections from the private collection of Los Angeles resident Jennifer Zuiker sold to the highest bidder.

No fewer than 50 lots make up the sale “The Art of Alexander McQueen: The Jennifer Zuiker Collection“, which will take place exclusively online on September 10.

Serious collectors will be able to take their chances at acquiring some ultra-rare haute couture garments, along with ready-to-wear pieces, handbags and even shoes from a collection that is worthy of a museum-quality retrospective for the famous designer.

Jennifer Zuiker gradually built up this collection, each piece of which comes directly from the house of Alexander McQueen.

“Seeing the Voss 2001 runway show is what started the McQueen obsession for me. It was more like live art. Disturbing and breathtaking and the most unique runway show I had ever seen,” said Ms. Zuiker, who is the owner of a California-based horror-prop rental company.

Doyle specifies that it covers the period of 1995 to 2010, the year that the famous British fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen passed away.

Among the highlights of the sale is the “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” black silk parachute cape, dating from autumn-winter 2002 (estimation: $40,000 – $50,000); “The Widows of Culloden” tartan wool dress from autumn-winter 2006 ($2000 – $4000); the “In Memory of Elizabeth Howe” peacock feather dress from autumn-winter 2007 ($10,000 – $15,000); and a selection of two pairs of shoes composed of sandals with metallic straps and low boots in black leather ($800 – $1200).

Would-be buyers have a few days to wait to try to get their hands on one of these pieces dreamed up by one of the greatest talents of British fashion, whose short career ended with his death at age 40.