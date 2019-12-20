Nothing is like spending New Year’s Eve 2020 in the Big Apple, with some of the most decadent holiday celebrations around. Take a look at some of our favorites:

queensyard

British- influenced queensyard will be serving a decadent pre-fixe dinner for $225 per person between 5:00pm – 7:30pm and $285 per person from 8:00pm – late. Menu items from this classic, British eatery include Pressed Foie Gras Terrine, Aged Long Island Duck Breast Tart, and Dark Chocolate Mousse with Gold Leaf and Champagne.

VALERIE

If you love the roaring 20’s and the golden era of Great Gatsby, head to Valerie for a Prohibition-themed party from 9:30pm-1:30am (4 hours of bottomless cocktails and food), tricks by magician Devonte Rosero, live 6-piece jazz band and Champagne toast at midnight. Pose in front of a vintage car with a cocktail created from the Gin & Tonic cart. All guests will leave the party with a bag of favors to ring in the 2020 new year! Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased HERE.

W NEW YORK-TIMES SQUARE

Ring in the new year at W New York – Times Square where the hotel’s Living Room Bar will have private Cabanas with bottle service, an open bar, live screening of the ball dropping and live DJs. The festivities start at 6 PM and will continue well into the night. Packages start at $2,250, where up to 6 guests can party in their private Cabana, enjoy premium bottle service with fresh fruits, juices, and mixers, take advantage of the open bar and of course a complimentary Champagne bottle to toast at midnight. General admission tickets range from $220 – $300 per person and include access to the 4-hour premium open bar, complimentary party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $220 and can be purchased HERE.

NIGHT MUSIC

Kick-off the New Year healthy with a vegan prix fixe dinner and cocktail party at Night Music by Ravi DeRossi. From 6 pm to 10 pm guests can enjoy a four-course dinner with Champagne toast($50 per person), and at 10 pm Night Music will be transformed into a cocktail party with an open bar that features favorites from the cocktail menu including the Tea Swift, Green Peacock and more. ($100 per person). To book, click HERE.

MISTER PARADISE

Looking for downtown cool? Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Mister Paradise, a cocktail bar in the East Village. From 10 pm to 2 am the open bar will be pouring champagne and killer cocktails, including the beloved party lobster, cougar magnum and more. Tickets HERE.

MY FRIEND DUKE

From bartender Zachary Pease of legendary Lower East Side speakeasy Attaboy, My Friend Duke is bringing cocktails, food and fun and to Kips’ Bay. New Year’s Eve will feature complimentary light bites, a champagne toast at midnight, and a DJ.

Gran Tivoli

Gran Tivoli will be welcoming in 2020 with a three-course pre-fixe menu ($110 pp) with a complimentary midnight New Year’s Eve toast. The menu features Truffled Tiger Shrimps with Sweet Fennel, Wet Venetian Mascarpone Polenta, Lemon Balm, Suckling Milk Fed Lamb (Baked a La Cartoccio, Lemon & Black Garlic Sauce), and Organic Faroe Island Salmon with Gratinated Crayfish Paris Mash, Smoked Salmon Roe, Sweet Carrot Beurre Blanc. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Peppi’s Cellar

For those just looking to have a good time without a full sit-down dinner, Peppi’s Cellar is the place to be. Try the Mini-Me New Year’s Eve Feast till 9PM on New Year’s Eve ($55), with an antipasti style menu including Peppi’s signature cocktail, the Whiskey Apple (fresh crushed Granny Smith apple juice with a sour mash rye whiskey). The antipasti menu includes menu items such as Peppi’s Pane Basket, Calamari Fritti, San Daniele Prosciutto, Calabrian Salt Baked Baby Beet Salad, Gnocchi with Pork Sausage Ragu, with a Double Baked Chocolate Pot and Cacao, Sea Salt to finish off. Reservations can be made via phone 917-714-8832 or email reservations@peppiscellar.com.

Lumaca

Chef John DeLucie has recently taken over the restaurant in the HGU Hotel, and celebrates for the New Year will include a special 4-course dinner for $95 per person followed by an open bar from 12AM-2AM for $35 per person. Guests will be treated to a champagne toast at midnight as DJ Svetlana spins the soundtrack to 2020. Event details HERE.

Mayanoki

For something a little more cozy, head to the East Village and try Mayanoki, if you can snag one of the 8 seats. The only restaurant in NYC that is focused solely on serving sustainably sourced seafood will be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a $250 per person omakase tasting menu including wine and cider pairings. In addition to the classic 15 course omakase tasting, Chef Josh van den Berg will add to the ambiance of the evening with extra courses and special, one-night-only ingredients.

Añejo Tribeca

Anejo will be bringing in the new year with a vast selection of tequilas, mezcals, Mexican distillations and small plates of Mexican-inspired cuisine such as tacos, fundidos, and more.