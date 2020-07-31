Tailor made for armchair travelers itching to see the world again, Viking Ocean Cruises has revealed the itinerary for a new 2021-2022 Viking World Cruise that will sail to 27 countries and 56 ports over 136 days. Departing from Fort Lauderdale on December 24, 2021, the once-in-a-lifetime journey will include overnight stays in 11 cities – for more time to explore on shore — plus three brand-new ports of call for Viking, including Phillip Island and Eden in Australia, plus Yangon, Myanmar.





The award-winning, 930-guest Viking Star will visit ports in Central America, transit through the Panama Canal, journey to Hawaii and up the North American west coast, cross the Pacific to New Zealand and Australia, and explore Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean before concluding in London. Other highlights include Auckland, Sicily, Bora Bora, Singapore, Istanbul, Mumbai, Luxor, and Indonesia’s Komodo Island



Passengers can also choose a shorter, 119-day portion of the sailing, the 2022 Viking World Horizons cruise, which departs from Los Angeles on January 10, 2022 and visits 22 countries and 49 ports before disembarking in London. All guests have the complimentary option to remain on board for three additional days and disembark in the ship’s homeport of Bergen, Norway.





“For more than 20 years, we have been committed to providing our guests with immersive and culturally enriching experiences while travelling the world in comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “This has been an unusual year for all travelers, but we remain focused on the future and are pleased to offer our guests a new destination-focused World Cruise that allows for extensive exploration.”



Both of Viking’s new world cruise itineraries include business class international air, ship transfers, fees and gratuities, visa services, the Silver Spirits Beverage Package, and free luggage shipping services for embarkation. Pricing for the full World Cruise starts at $49,995, with the shorter cruise starting at $45,995 per person, based on double occupancy.