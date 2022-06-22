Maison Mura Comes to Miami This Fall

Maison Mura is coming to downtown Miami this fall, slated to be the most sophisticated venue for wine and spirits.

Created and meticulously curated by industry veterans and longtime friends Matthieu Yamoum, the former Wine Director of New York’s Baccarat Hotel, and Philippe Vasilescu, the former Brand Ambassador for the prestigious LOUIS XIII Cognac de Remy Martin, the space will serve and offer for sale an extensive selection of premium wine and spirits, as well as a refined food.

“Our passion is meant to be shared every day and the only missing part of all our current ventures was to have our very own place instead of always hosting at different places! From the moment you enter Maison MURA, we want you to feel at home” said Yamoum.

“At Maison MURA, we love what we do and are excited to offer our guests in Miami a comprehensive wine list and menu that is thoughtful and provides a tailored and memorable experience whatever the occasion is! We will always strive to offer a truly personalized service and consistently propose the finest expertise available to all of our clients,” says Vasilescu.

Featuring the top wines and spirits on the market today, the space will also be home to a comfortable lounge and a 12-person private tasting room. Mason translates to “home” in French, and Mason Mura is a welcoming spot for everyone, from first-time buyers to experienced aficionados and collectors. The layout and service will change how consumers discover, learn, acquire fine wines and spirits.

A bespoke membership program is also available, limited to 150 clients who will have priority access to exclusive events, tastings with the world’s top winemakers, and invitations to special events and experiences all over the world. Other perks include early access to pre-sold and “en primeur” wines that are nearly impossible to secure, priority reservations of the private room to host events, and priority storage at their upcoming warehouse of any wines and spirits that you will buy through the shop. Membership can only be secured through co-owners Matthieu or Philippe.

Opening Fall 2022 at 333 SE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33131. For more information on Maison MURA, head to their website and follow them on Instagram.