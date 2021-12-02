Pursuitist
Luxury for Less: Designer Gifts for Her Under $200
Luxury for Less: Designer Gifts for Her Under $200
Luxury for Less: Designer Gifts for Her Under $200

by

Looking to give a little luxury this holiday season? Look no further. We found designer gifts for her under $200.

Elevate her everyday coffee ritual with these Tiffany & Co. bone china paper cups.  $150

 

 

 

This J’adore Eau de Parfum Gift Set includes the iconic J’adore Eau de Parfum in a 1.7oz bottle and the moisturizing J’adore Body Milk 2.5oz beautifully wrapped and ready to enchant in a festive Dior gift box for $153. 

This Limited-Edition Armani Beauty Mini Lip Maestro Trio Set is perfect for anyone on the go and comes in flattering on-trend shades of matte liquid lipstick. $38 

JONATHAN ADLER Muse Votive Candle, Set of 3. Originally $78, currently 25% off.  $58.50

 

Yves Saint Laurent: The Complete Haute Couture Collections, 1962–2002 (Catwalk)$60

 

 

The La Mer Nourishing Moisture Collection is the perfect gift for anyone wanting to try the cult brand. The kit contains  .5 oz of Crème de la Mer and 9ml of The Lip Balm. $120

 

ASSOULINE Chanel 3-Book Slipcase includes Chanel FashionChanel Jewelry and Watches, and Chanel Fragrance and Beauty. $75

MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Body Oil $95

The SFERRA Basketweave throw is elegant as well as comfortable. Originally $92, currently 25% off. $69

 

 

Diptyque Limited-Edition Pine Tree Candle $42

 

For the foodie, give the ultimate gift of truffle with the BORGO DE’ MEDICI Truffle Pizza Kit. $38

 

Celebrate National Scotch Day in Style with Tommy Tardie

The Bergdorf Goodman Cookbook $35

TikTok made this CHANEL LA CRÉMEinternet famous, and it’s a bargain at only $50. 

Take home one of the most iconic hotels of all time with The Carlyle coffee table book. $120

 

Christian Dior Oud Ispahan Perfumed Soap $40

 

 

 

 

 

Laudry is never fun, but make it chic with the Le Labo + The Laundress Gift Set. $90

The perfect stocking stuffer- a heart patterned Saint Laurent Lighter with signature at the back. $8

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

