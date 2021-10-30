The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holidays are right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to start holiday shopping. We found some special items for everyone on your holiday list! Check out our favorites in the Holiday Gift Guide below:

FOR HER:

This sleek, modern hand-poured candle company launched 3 beautiful fragrances; Chéque In, Chéque Out, and Chéque Ya Self. Made with 100% soy wax, essential oils, and a wood wick, these beauties will burn up to 50 hours and are non-toxic, vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. Each candle also features a crystal on top and comes with a complimentary refill. $65.

The perfect stocking stuffer for the woman on the move, Tocca’s classic mini bottles are easy to take with you anywhere. The set includes 6 x 0.17 fl oz ℮ 5ml Eau de Parfum Dabbers of Florence (Bergamot, Pear, Gardenia) Cleopatra (Grapefruit, Jasmine, Vanilla Musk), Stella (Blood Orange, Freesia, Spicy Lily), Giulietta (Green Apple, Pink Tulips), Simone (Watermelon, Ylang Ylang, Frangipani) and Colette (Bergamot, Sandalwood, Pink Peppercorn). $48

Luseta Beauty 90s-Inspired Ultimate Bonding Gift Set

Perfectly packaged for the holidays, Luseta Beauty has created this cute gift set to provide superior protection and deep conditioning for overly processed and damaged hair. This collection helps to build bonds within each strand of hair, strengthening the entire structure as a whole while improving the appearance of hair texture and shine. The Ultimate Bonding Gift Set features shampoo, conditioner, restoring leave-in cream, and a reusable shower cap. $59.99

FOR THE WELLNESS GURU:

HATCH Restore

Who doesn’t want better sleep? Give the gift of a good night’s rest with a celeb- favorite, sleek bedside sleep assistant designed to help users fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up more easily. Wake up feeling well-rested! $129.99

Flowtime Meditation Headband

Flowtime is changing the meditation game. This lightweight and portable biosensing headband tracks brainwaves and heart rate in real-time by EEG technology for a deeper understanding of the mind during meditation and improves stress resilience- which you can track data in the easy-to-use app. The app provides guided and unguided meditations for all levels, and also works with meditation apps like Calm and Headspace. $198.00

Blendjet 2

BlendJet 2 is the perfect holiday season gift for friends and family! It’s a portable blender that makes whipping up healthy and delicious smoothies, shakes, sips, and more as easy as pushing a button. The BlendJet 2 comes in a variety of colors, so you can find one for everyone on your list. $119.95

FOR SUSTAINABILITY LOVERS:

TRAVEL KIT from ShoreBags

This eco-friendly travel kit is made from 100% heavy-duty cotton canvas and big enough to bring along the essentials and the wide opening gives easy access. The interior is fully lined, with an inside slip pocket. Add personalization for a great gift! The company is 100% minority women-owned and provides opportunities for women in impoverished communities.$50.

FOR THE COCKTAIL CONNOISSEUR:

Death & Co “Welcome Home”

Death & Co is world-renowned for their cocktails, and now you can learn from the best with everything you need to make and serve impressive drinks at home. Learn how to select ingredients, develop your palate, understand what makes a great cocktail work, mix drinks accurately, create a cocktail menu, and much more.

More than 400 recipes anchor the book, including classics, low-ABV drinks, non-alcoholic cocktails, and hundreds of the signature creations the Death & Co teams in New York, Denver, and Los Angeles have developed over the past seven years. $40

Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo

From LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger-backed Lobos 1707 Tequila comes the Extra Añejo, so smooth and refined it will be savored neat or on the rocks. This masterfully crafted tequila is aged for three years in American white oak and finished in the historic Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels using the solera system method for a lasting flavor experience, as well as utilize 100% blue weber agave from the Los Altos de Jalisco region of Mexico and the mezcal derives from 100% Espadin agave in Oaxaca. $149.99

2021 Westward Benefit Barrel Release

The second 2021 Westward Benefit Barrel is not only stunning, but it gives 100% of proceeds focused on houselessness and food insecurity. The fourth release in Westward’s Benefit Barrel series is brimming with hints of chocolate, mint, and floral on the nose and candied apple, creamy malt, and leather on the palate. Bottled at 100 proof, this is the perfect gift for any American Single Malt lover. Order via Westward Whiskey’s national online store. $99.95

FOR THE TEA LOVER:

Tastings Tea Tea & Chocolate Pairing

Tastings Tea is upping your tea game. These certified organic teas not only boast antioxidants for added health benefits but are ethically sourced and sustainably harvested from India with a biodegradable sachet. Available in 3 delicious flavors, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, and Mint Fusion. Pair with Theo chocolate for the ultimate gift. $39.99

STOCKING STUFFERS:

The Good Patch

Give the gift of health and wellness with The Good Patch. A chic collection of wearable wellness patches that offer solutions with added functional benefits, including B12 Awake (your morning coffee substitute or a mid-day boost), Dream (for the quality shut-eye you’ve been craving), Rescue (for bouncing back after a night out), and Relax (for unwinding after a hectic day). Plant-based, 3rd party tested for purity and works steadily over an 8-12 hour period.