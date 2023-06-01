Lights, Camera, Bubbles: Telmont Champagne Shines at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

The glitz, glamour, and the clinking of champagne glasses – yes, the Cannes Film Festival was back, and in spectacular style! Adding extra fizz to this cinematic extravaganza was Telmont Champagne, Hollywood’s favorite bubbles, proudly standing as the official supplier for the third year running. With none other than Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio backing the brand, Telmont took center stage, stealing more than just a few scenes at the festival.

From intimate soirées to grand premieres along the dazzling Croisette, Telmont’s distinctive vintages added sparkle and sophistication to every occasion. Film buffs and champagne connoisseurs alike reveled in the complex notes of Telmont’s wines, a harmonious blend that perfectly complemented the heady atmosphere of the festival.

However, Telmont and the Festival’s partnership isn’t simply about bringing the best champagne to the party. It’s a meeting of shared values, mutual respect for the arts, and a common commitment to preserving our planet. Telmont is charting a bold, eco-friendly course with the ambitious goal of becoming the first Climate-Positive Champagne House by 2030 and Net Positive by 2050.

In the words of the General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux, “Telmont’s commitment to environmental responsibility matches ours, breathing new life into our efforts and acting for the planet.”

Telmont’s President, Ludovic du Plessis, shared this sentiment, “A beautiful story is unfolding between Telmont and the Cannes Film Festival. It’s an honor for us to be a part of Cannes, allowing us to share our commitment to sustainability on a global stage.”

Hollywood Meets Champagne – The Leonardo DiCaprio Connection

Telmont’s eco-conscious ethos resonates strongly with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, a fierce environmental activist himself. In February 2022, DiCaprio announced on Facebook his investment in Telmont Champagne, proudly supporting its ambitious goal to produce 100% organic champagne. His message underscored the brand’s commitment to a completely sustainable production lifecycle, from protecting biodiversity to utilizing 100% renewable electricity.

This Hollywood-Champagne connection reinforces Telmont’s stature, not just as a world-class champagne producer but also as a game-changer in the sustainability sphere. DiCaprio’s endorsement only amplifies the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, bridging the glamorous world of cinema with the critical cause of climate action.

Telmont – A Toast to the Future

Founded in 1912 during the champagne riots, Telmont has always been a forward-thinking trailblazer. With a firm belief that a beautiful Earth produces good wine, the House earned its first AB (organic agriculture) certification in 2017 and has been making waves in the champagne industry ever since.

From using renewable energy to eliminating unnecessary packaging and reducing bottle weight, Telmont’s commitment to sustainability is a testament to its vision. The House embodies a unique style, allowing the terroir to express itself through its wines and employing its know-how to reveal the various facets of nature.

So, as we raise our glasses, we celebrate not just the exquisite taste of Telmont Champagne but also its mission to create a greener future. Here’s to a perfect harmony of cinema, champagne, and climate action. Cannes, see you again next year, with a Telmont flute in hand!