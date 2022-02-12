Le Creuset’s Sweet Treat for Two

Cook your way into your lover’s heart with this delectable recipe just for two. Created for the French cookware masters of Le Creuset, these Mini Berry Cobblers are exactly the right size to bake in a pair of Le Creuset Mini Cocottes, now available in a lovely heart pattern for the L’ Amour Collection. Made of non-stick stoneware, Le Creuset’s L’Amour Mini Cocottes https://www.lecreuset.com/l%27amour-collection-mini-cocotte-white/PG1160L-0816.html, feature hand-applied heart applique on a classic white background, and are equally perfect for sharing individual cobblers, gratins and pot pies.

Mini Berry Cobblers

INGREDIENTS

6 ounces blackberries or raspberries

8 ounces strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

Dash of salt

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon butter, melted and cooled

1 teaspoon turbinado sugar

Vanilla or strawberry ice cream

Directions: Preheat oven to 375°F. Place the berries in a small mixing bowl and sprinkle with the cornstarch and granulated sugar. Gently stir until evenly combined.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, brown sugar and salt. Whisk the egg, milk, zest and butter together in another small bowl, then add to the flour mixture. Stir just until combined.

Divide the fruit mixture evenly between two Mini Cocottes, and top each with half of the cobbler mixture. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and place in preheated oven. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the tops are golden-brown and fruit is bubbling. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes. Serve warm topped with ice cream.