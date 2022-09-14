When you think about performers whose repertoire is associated with romance, John Legend’s name comes to mind. And what’s the most romantic beverage to celebrate love? Wine! The Pursuitist introduces John Legend’s limited-edition Cabernet Sauvignon, created in collaboration with LG Signature.

Released under John Legend’s own Legend Vineyard Exclusive (LVE) label, the 2018-vintage Cabernet Sauvignon was unveiled at an exclusive function at a private residence of LVE’s co-founder Jean-Charles Boisset in Wappo Hill.

The limited-edition LG Signature x LVE wine was released in 300 bottles only in collaboration with Napa Valley’s renowned Raymond Vineyards. The sustainable winegrowing leaders gained their reputation for a forty-year track record in creating elegant wines.

It’s not John Legend’s first collaboration with Raymond Vineyards: the Legend Vineyard Exclusive Collection was launched in 2015 and includes a variety of rosés, chardonnays, and cabernet, each with unique yet definitive flavoring.

At the launch party in Napa Valley, attendees were treated to a special private concert from John Legend himself. The Grammy award-winning artist’s performance included “All of Me” and a soul-style interpretation of “You Deserve It All.”

Among special guests and ambassadors attending this special release party were international style icon Olivia Palermo and renowned wine critic James Suckling.

John Legend is an official brand ambassador for LG Electronics and a natural partner for the LG Signature, the first ultra-premium brand across multiple LG product categories.

At the launch event to celebrate the limited-edition LG Signature x LVE Cabernet Sauvignon, the electronics giant also announced the premium Textured Steel™ Finish of the LG Signature Wine Cellar.

LG Signature Wine Cellar helps to keep each type of wine at its ideal temperature and in perfect humidity-controlled condition. The design of this sleek 3-layered black mirrored glass door appliance was the inspiration behind the limited-edition wine packaging.

“It was a pleasure to celebrate our limited-edition wine with music in such an intimate environment for people to experience the magic of LG SIGNATURE and LVE truly,” said Legend.

Lee Jeong-Seok, head of LG Electronics Global Marketing Center, mentioned that with ambassadors like John Legend, who embodies what this brand is all about, “we’re able to communicate the meaning and premium value of LG SIGNATURE to a much wider audience.”