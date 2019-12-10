For the 2021 model year, Jaguar has updated its F-Type sports car: the front end has been enhanced with a more athletic expression, the body has been given a more assertive impression, and the powertrain has been taken in powerful new direction.

Not only does the latest rendition of Jaguar’s F-Type coupe don a smoother and sportier exterior design than the previous generation, but also, the R variant has been equipped with a new, finely-tuned, supercharged V8 engine.

Julian Thomson, Design Director, Jaguar, said: “Design the most beautiful sports car, with purity, proportion and presence that’s unmistakably Jaguar: that was the challenge we set ourselves. The new F-TYPE is more dramatic than ever, with even greater clarity of purpose in every line, surface and feature, and embodies true Jaguar design DNA.

“State-of-the-art technologies together with luxurious materials and finishes deliver beauty with purpose in an interior which will delight driver and passenger alike even before the engine starts and the journey begins. Jaguar has been making sports cars for more than 70 years, and that rich heritage has inspired the team to create something truly extraordinary.”

On the outside, the surfaces spanning from the hood to the rear have been smoothed out. The headlights have been reoriented so that the bottom of the signature J-shaped daytime running lights face the front wheels instead of the bumper like the previous iteration of the model. The grille has been enlarged ever so slightly, and the air intakes take on a more aerodynamic look and stretch farther back towards the front fender.

In the cabin, a new 12.3-inch HD virtual instrument cluster — compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air software updates — assumes its position along the dash.

The most powerful version of the car, the R variant, is powered by a supercharged V8 engine that generates 575hp and can push the car from 0 to 60mph in 3.5 seconds. Additionally, the driver will benefit from the improved driving dynamics which result from an uprated chassis with new springs, dampers, anti-roll bars, and rear knuckles.