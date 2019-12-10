Christopher Parr On Travel Tuesday: Do You Need Travel Insurance?

For Travel Tuesday, Pursuitist’s award-winning travel editor Christopher Parr visited Live at 4 CBS and shared three things to avoid while planning your next trip.

Don’t get travel insurance.

Avoid the upsell on websites. Travel insurance is usually included if you purchase with a credit card.

Don’t get a bundle or package deal from a third party site.

Don’t get bumped. Always buy directly with the hotels and airlines.

Don’t check a bag. Carry on instead.

Learn to travel light. Less is more. Don’t worry about lost bags.