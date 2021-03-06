Inside The 5-Star Beverly Wilshire Hotel As It Safely Reopens

The Beverly Wilshire Hotel reopens October 1, 2020

The legendary hotel was closed due to the COVID pandemic

Reopens with the new Lead With Care program

“We can’t wait to welcome you back!” says Beverly Wilshire General Manager Peter Humig.

The iconic Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel reopened today with the utmost safety measures in place. Previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local and international luxury travelers are once again able to enjoy a timeless stay in the heart of Beverly Hills, where they can rediscover designer shopping, fine-dining and postcard worthy views – all from the hotel’s 5-star doorstep.

“We’ve been preparing for this day for more than six months,” Regional Vice President and General Manager Peter Humig told Pursuitist. “It’s invigorating to not only welcome our esteemed employees back, but our distinguished guests as well – with the utmost care.”

As Beverly Wilshire Hotel reopens, it features the new Lead With Care program unveiled by Four Seasons.

“Four Seasons singular goal is to provide guests and employees with the confidence and assurance that their health and safety is our first priority,” Humig adds. “This program has done just that.”

Working alongside international experts to inform health and safety decisions, Lead With Care focuses on safe care and service, enhancing procedures to protect guests, while also ensuring they feel safe and reassured at Four Seasons. With the reopening, the Beverly Wilshire has modified services and amenities, which can be found below.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel is awarded the Pursuitist Platinum badge for the “best of the best” in luxury. As a 5-star Pursuit, Beverly Wilshire is recognized as one the best destinations in the world. Pursuitist visited the Beverly Hills property in February of 2020, pre-COVID. Some amenities and services featured in our above video spotlight have been modified due to the pandemic.

This iconic Beverly Hills hotel, where they filmed the Julia Roberts classic “Pretty Woman,” is a top luxury pick for business or leisure, families or romance. With beautiful guest rooms, a Wolfgang Puck restaurant, and a great spa, pool and fitness center, plus wonderful Four Seasons service, it’s hard to find fault.

Overlooking the legendary Rodeo Drive, the hotel is conveniently located near high-end shopping, fine dining and a variety of entertainment options. Close to the city center, the Beverly Wilshire offers easy access to top sights and attractions.

New Offers and Promotions

With the reopening, it’s never been a better time to stay at Beverly Wilshire with one of these new offers:

Stay, Explore and Experience More: A true Hollywood experience in an urban, resort-style destination is for the taking when booking this offer, which includes a hHotel credit of up to USD 200 per night, as well as complimentary overnight valet parking.

Make Time to Connect: Enjoy 20 percent off the Room Rate with the ability to move the stay date, at no charge. The extra ease of this package will allow guests to relax poolside at the Hotel’s Mediterranean-style pool or stay in bed a little bit longer and enjoy breakfast through In-Room Dining.

Historical Hallway

Guests to the Beverly Wilshire on October 1, 2020 will be the first to visit the hotel’s newly installed Historical Hallway. Complete with a timeline of major events that helped shape the Hotel’s storied history, along with artifacts throughout the years, this hallway is open and complimentary for all to browse in the Wilshire Wing.

Hollywood Glamping

The perfect physical distance accommodation for the family can be found in the Hotel’s Veranda Suite. The glittering Hollywood Hills aren’t the typical camping backdrop, but nothing about this one-of-a-kind glamping experience is typical. Spend the night beneath the stars in a luxurious tent for two as the suite’s entire 10th-floor terrace becomes the family’s personal playground.

The Star Treatment

From private-shopping trips with a personal shopper on Rodeo Drive, to exclusive wine tastings, helicopter tours and VIP passes, the Hotel’s expert team can personalise any itinerary based on the guest’s interests and comfort level.

The Four Seasons experience may look different in this new environment, but it will feel the same; ultimately, it will still be the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel “legends” delivering the same attention to detail, intuitive service and personalised care for which the brand is known and trusted for the world over.

Reservations: To reserve, contact 1-800-421-4354 or book online.

What is Four Seasons’s Lead With Care Global Health and Safety Program?

Grounded in health care expertise and enabled by access to leading technologies and tools, the Four Season’s Lead With Care program is focused on providing care, confidence and comfort to all Four Seasons guests, employees and residents within the new COVID-19 environment. The new program outlines clear procedures that educate and empower Four Seasons employees to take care of guests and each other.

“Along with already-commonplace measures such as more sanitizers, masks and heightened cleaning and hygiene, our Lead with Care program will enhance our tools and training to deliver an experience grounded in safety and trust,” says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “While the Four Seasons experience may look different in this new environment, it will ultimately feel the same – our dedicated people will continue to deliver the same intuitive service and personalised care for which Four Seasons is known and trusted the world over.”

Four Seasons consulting agreement with Johns Hopkins Medicine International will include knowledge sharing to inform Four Seasons health and safety decisions during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional details about the Lead With Care enhanced health and safety program include:

Enhanced Cleanliness:

Each Four Seasons property appointing a Hygiene Officer focused on implementing enhancements to already stringent procedures;

Rooms disinfected daily with EPA approved products and will have blacklight inspection by room attendants;

Focused re-training programs for Housekeeping teams on all cleaning protocols are being implemented across the portfolio;

Public areas cleaned hourly with extra attention to frequented areas including front desk counters and public restrooms;

The COVID-19 Advisory Board exploring an array of options to equip properties with the latest tools and technology, including electrostatic spraying, ozone technology for air purification and/or UV technology for HVAC systems.

Heightened Guest Safety and Comfort:

Lead With Care kits placed in each guest room providing masks, hand sanitizer and sanitization wipes, with additional masks supplied on demand;

kits placed in each guest room providing masks, hand sanitizer and sanitization wipes, with additional masks supplied on demand; Social distancing measures embedded in all services for guest protection, including appropriately spaced fitness equipment, modified spa menu and services, contactless check-in and housekeeping services;

Restaurants and bars may operate with reduced capacity to ensure adequate space and socially distant set-up;

Nearly all restaurants providing a-la-carte service with digital menus wherever possible;

In Room Dining offering contactless delivery outside guestrooms along with sustainable, single-use packaging;

Four Seasons App and Chat providing guests with real-time, contactless interactions with employees from their own device on nine global platforms and in 100+ different languages.

Empowered Employees: