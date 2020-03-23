To help ease your mind during these stressful times, practice self-care at home by keeping up your day-to-day beauty and skincare routine. Now is the perfect time to rest, rejuvenate and test out a new makeup look or change up your hair routine. Here are some great products on our radar:

Suki Skincare

Suki believes in the power of science and nature to create skincare that’s powerful, safe, and sustainable. Along with radical transparency and a unique formulation strategy, they tap into bioactive cosmeceuticals, potent phytoconstituents that are proven to provide nonreactive, sustained benefits. They use proprietary botanic complexes, which leverage the synergy of ingredients in concert with the skin’s dynamic processes. All this research and science come together in The Exfoliate Foaming Cleanser. This all-in-one cleanser purifies pores, reduces toxic build-up & debris, promotes radiant, smooth, even skin tone, smooth & soften the complexion, reduces dry skin build-up & blemishes of all kinds, stimulates cellular renewal & jumpstarts collagen production.

Suki is cruelty-free, vegan, synthetic-free, toxin-free, organic ingredients, Leaping Bunny Certified, contains organic ingredients, sulfate-free, paraben-free, petro-chemical free, natural fragrance, natural, pure, clean, and safe for sensitive skin. 100% Clean. 100% Effective. Exfoliate Foaming Cleanser, like all Suki Skincare products, is available at sukiskincare.com. SRP: $12/1 Fl Oz., $37/4 Fl Oz., $45/6.76 Fl Oz.

Cistus and Moonlight Face Mist from Earthwise Beauty

Crafted under the light of a full moon to unlock the healing properties of the yin, this tantalizing facial mist enhances female intuition, insight, patience, and gentleness. Infused with Portuguese-sourced wild Cistus ladanifer to address signs of aging, skin firmness, acne, and enlarged pores. Cistus ladanifer is considered by aromatherapists to be the very best essential oil for skin firmness, yet until recently distillers did not produce cistus (which is a variety of rock rose that grows prolifically in the wild in Spain and Portugal) essential oil, absolute, or hydrosol that smelled appealing. The hydrosol is floral, sweet, rich and full, honey-like, and somewhat resinous in a good way; clearly made with love and care.

Cistus hydrosol is recommended for reducing signs of aging, from wrinkles to lack of skin firmness, and is pore minimizing, naturally antibacterial (also anti-viral and anti-fungal), anti-acne, and nurturing, yet nondrying and extremely mild. earthwisebeauty.com

Delina Hand Cream by Parfums de Marly

With all of the handwashing going on, hand cream is a must.

Parfums de Marly is inspired by the 18th Century Royal “Perfumed” Court of King Louis XV – the Château de Marly, formerly located on the outskirts of Paris. Under the reign of Louis XV, an olfactory revolution was born & courtiers were enlisted to create elaborate scents for the king. Each courtier even had their own “perfume cellars” in their homes, allowing them unbridled creative access to compose highly elaborate blends whenever inspiration struck.

Delina Hand Cream is the latest addition to Parfums de Marly’s Delina collection, creating a luxurious, smooth texture that leaves hands satin soft. Made with coconut oil and paraben-free, the top notes include bergamot, nutmeg, rhubarb and lychee, soft middle notes of Turkish Rose, Vetiver, Incense, and Cedarwood with a base of luxurious Vanilla, Cashmere and Musk. Parfums de Marly is available online in the US from Nordstrom & Bloomingdales.