Get Fit With Keoni Hudoba x Hard Rock Hotel NY

by

If you are looking to add a little fun to your workouts, Hard Rock Hotel New York  is launching a brand new quarterly fitness and wellness series called Body Rock, which blends music and fitness to create fun,interactive experiences with the top instructors in New York City. 

 

The first class in the Body Rock Series will be on Saturday, March 11 at 12:00pm featuring Keoni Hudoba, Founding Chief Instructor for Barry’s Bootcamp and part of the creative team behind Barry’s RIDE, Co-Founder and Creator of Cyc Fitness, and more. He is also the creative force behind The COREntine+ Experience, an immersive virtual training experience, which he started on day one of quarantine. 

 

The event will take place in The Venue at Music Row, with a DJ spinning as Keoni leads an interactive Q&A session aimed at health, wellness, and nutrition, followed by a 30-minute class sure to make you sweat. Following the class, enjoy post-workout rejuvenation with mini facials by MASK Skincare, as well as hydrating IV drips and fresh squeezed juices from the hotel’s all-day restaurant, Sessions. 

 

Additional Event Details: 

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023 

Time: 12-2pm 

Ticket Price: $35 

Click here to purchase

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

