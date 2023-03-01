Get Fit With Keoni Hudoba x Hard Rock Hotel NY

If you are looking to add a little fun to your workouts, Hard Rock Hotel New York is launching a brand new quarterly fitness and wellness series called Body Rock, which blends music and fitness to create fun,interactive experiences with the top instructors in New York City.

The first class in the Body Rock Series will be on Saturday, March 11 at 12:00pm featuring Keoni Hudoba, Founding Chief Instructor for Barry’s Bootcamp and part of the creative team behind Barry’s RIDE, Co-Founder and Creator of Cyc Fitness, and more. He is also the creative force behind The COREntine+ Experience, an immersive virtual training experience, which he started on day one of quarantine.

The event will take place in The Venue at Music Row, with a DJ spinning as Keoni leads an interactive Q&A session aimed at health, wellness, and nutrition, followed by a 30-minute class sure to make you sweat. Following the class, enjoy post-workout rejuvenation with mini facials by MASK Skincare, as well as hydrating IV drips and fresh squeezed juices from the hotel’s all-day restaurant, Sessions.

Additional Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time: 12-2pm

Ticket Price: $35

Click here to purchase