The Best Luxe Gifts for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is May 14th this year, but we should celebrate mom all year long. If you are looking for something special for mom, here are a of our favorite luxe gifts. From exotic scents to beauty products, you will be sure to find something she will love.

Trudon Mortel Noir

This exclusive, limited-edition eau de parfum is sure to please with notes of spice, black pepper from Madagascar blended with Somalian incense, myrrh, pure Cistus and benzoin. Housed in a matte black bottle and cap, with gold lettering. The outside of the box is a drawing by Bastien Coulon, featuring an artist as a mortal creative figure plunging into the abyss. $290

Master Tseng x Trudon: The Journey of Water

If you are looking for something truly special for mom, this limited-edition collection launches March 1st, with three richly scented candles celebrate the world of tea and its five thousand years of history in China. The collaboration with legendary tea master Yu Hui Tseng of Maison des Trois Thés (the largest tea cellar in the world founded by Master Tseng 30 years ago) and Trudon brings two iconic houses together for a refined line. Choose from L’Esprit de l’Eau (combines a mineral accord, clear water gliding over mountain rocks, with woody notes of cedar and of cypress, as well as spicy notes of pepper and juniper berry), Sous un Ciel de Pétales (jasmine, sambac and jasmine grandiflorum – both originating from the Himalayas – and with fresh notes of bergamot supported by base notes of guaiac wood and light touches of incense) and Terre à Terre (Mossy, with woody notes reminiscent of the freshness of vetiver, cashmere wood and patchouli, as well as notes of undergrowth suggested by an accord between moss and mushroom).

Rose Box NYC

Give the gift of long lasting roses with Rose Box NYC. The stunning arrangements bring together the natural beauty of roses with a proprietary preservation process, giving you the gift unforgettable floral arrangements that last for an entire year with no maintenance required. Choose from gorgeous premade boxes, or design your own custom box. From $89.

Carriere Freres La Rose Aime Le Poivre

Cased in an soft mat glass, Damascus Rose and pepper are the intertwined main notes. The Damascus Rose is known for its elegant scent and divine symbolism. The combination is known to soothe the nervous system and encourage letting go, while overcoming anxiety and tension. $75

Barneys New York Beauty Sentiage™ Body Lotion

This cruelty-free and vegan luxurious body lotion by Barneys New York was developed by a top global perfumist in collaboration with Barneys New York, and truly delivers softer skin by increasing the skin cell turnover and exfoliation cycle with high-purity oils. $55

Juniper Books Bridgerton Series

With more requests than they could count, Juniper Books partnered with Bridgerton author and creator, Julia Quinn, to design this collector’s set. The 9 volume hardback Bridgerton Set by Juniper Books for $495 includes:

1. The Duke and I by Julia Quinn

2. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn

3. An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn

4. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn

5. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn

6. When He Was Wicked by Julia Quinn

7. It’s In His Kiss by Julia Quinn

8. On the Way to the Wedding by Julia Quinn

9. The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After by Julia Quinn

Fleurissent

If your mom loves skin care that is natural, sustainable, effective, with an amazing rose-infused scent, Fleurissent is for her. Florals have a stress-reducing effect of florals on the central nervous system, and the topical skin benefits that are backed by studies and centuries of time-honored flower remedies, Fleurissent, which means “bloom”, has launched a luxurious range of skincare including Revitalizing Radiance Facial Cream ($25), Rebalancing Facial Cream ($15), and a Revitalizing Radiance 2-in-1 Facial Mask and Exfoliator ($165) that addresses specific skin concerns while delivering unique wellness benefits. With a one-of-a-kind range including face creams and exfoliants made with naturally effective French botanicals, Fleurissent’s approach delivers lasting efficacy while instilling beauty that radiates from within!