Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept: Accelerating Performance and Emotion

Before assembled media at Genesis House New York, Genesis unveiled the GV80 Coupe Concept.

The four-passenger GV80 Coupe Concept adds a new facet to the Genesis brand. “It emphasizes the duality of the Genesis brand by showcasing the antagonistic character that lives within the Athletic and Elegance parameters of Genesis’ design philosophy,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Group Chief Creative Officer.

According to Genesis, the GV80 Coupe Concept combines the practicality of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the dynamism of a sports car.

“At its inception, the Genesis brand began creating luxury sedans, which evolved into the G70, G80, and G90 models,” said Donckerwolke. “Over the past seven years, we have added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs. Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes.”

Performance-Optimized Athletic Elegance

The GV80 Coupe Concept’s front fascia sports the Double G-Matrix Patterned Crest Grille surrounded by quad lights. Cooling is optimized by four slots within the bumper that reduce shadowed thermal flow.

Five-spoke forged aluminum wheels and a carbon fiber roof contribute to the GV80 Coupe Concept’s dynamic driving qualities by lowering the center of gravity and reducing weight.

The GV80 Coupe Concept’s bold “Magma” exterior color was inspired by the brand’s “Distinctly Korean” ethos. While describing the color, Donckerwolke said: “The color symbolizes the self-confident and passionate attitude of Korea. There is a quiet, efficient, disciplined, and humble first impression soon contrasted by a high-performing and extroverted attitude.”

Athletic Interior

Continuing the themes of the exterior, the GV80 Coupe Concept interior also emphasizes athletic attributes.

Inside, the three-spoke steering wheel helps emphasize the sportiness of the GV80 Coupe Concept’s interior, which contrasts black Nappa and suede leather with plaid double stitching, orange piping and carbon fiber weaves.

Four bucket seats provide increased body support during cornering, contributing to passenger safety and comfort, while the carbon fiber backrest, painted in body color, further accentuates the GV80 Coupe Concept’s extroverted character. The structural stiffness of the body is reinforced with a G-Matrix strut brace behind the bucket seats.

After the media event, Genesis confirmed the GV80 Coupe Concept will be produced, saying the model confirms Genesis’ commitment and ambitions to deliver innovative luxury products with bold, emotional resonance.

About Genesis House

Genesis House New York is located in the heart of New York City’s Meatpacking District, adjacent to Little Island and the High Line. Genesis House promises to offer extraordinary experiences influenced by Korean culture and community, culinary excellence, and innovative architecture and technology.

Since its launch, Genesis has unveiled a number of concept cars in New York, including the GV80 Coupe Concept.

The 46,000-plus square foot space is distinctly Korean throughout, inspiring the community to gather in a sanctuary that nourishes body and mind. Genesis House’s curated programs offer cultural conversations about design, food, travel, health, and future mobility.

“Genesis House is not just a showroom. This is a sophisticated oasis. The place where we share our inspirations at the heart of New York City,” said Jay Chang, Global Head of the Genesis Brand. “It will show the world who we are as a brand: audacious, progressive, and distinctly Korean.”

Genesis House is a custom-designed space that showcases the brand in harmony and balance with its surroundings. High ceilings supported by massive columns and Corten steel, LED lighting, copper highlights and smooth oak flooring immediately communicate an industrial aesthetic that is complemented by eclectic displays of art.

As the showpiece of Genesis House, the second floor harbors the most iconic elements of distinctly Korean culture through refined, contemporary design. Whether in the restaurant, Tea Pavilion, or library, stacked oak beams and shingles unify the space under a single traditional Korean roofscape.

The main floor offers guests an opportunity to experience the latest Genesis vehicles in a relaxed environment. Genesis vehicles are displayed as finely crafted objects of desire, using reflections from a tessellated mirror display to amplify their engineering. These glass cases of telescoping linear light are hung on surfaces of exposed concrete, creating a unique art installation. A juxtaposition of raw materials and refined engineering characterizes the interior envelope throughout the showroom. Metallic mesh curtains are one of the distinct first-floor features. A shimmering perimeter of translucent copper envelops the Genesis House at street level, beckoning visitors to bring their curiosity indoors. Once inside, the veiled machines are revealed as the latest models of state-of-the-art engineering, highlighting key Genesis elements such as the Parabolic Line and Two Lines design cues. Finally, a flip-dot wall installation comprised of over 91,000 metallic discs draws visitors in with its copper waves of swirling patterns.

The Terrace Garden

The outdoor terrace and garden offer guests an unobstructed view of the High Line. The terrace is surrounded by a traditional Korean landscape of white sand and gravel and adorned with greenery, extending Genesis’ views to the Hudson River and the High Line, the artery of Lower Manhattan.

In addition to welcoming the general public, specially trained Genesis House curators also welcome guests via reservation, promoting the ethos of a shared oasis for cultural and commercial cross-pollination. Curators introduce details of each model in various languages, including English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and more.

Son Nim 손님

Genesis House provides a sophisticated level of hospitality that is based on Korean customs for treating guests. Those who visit Genesis House are treated as Genesis’ son-nim – ‘son’ meaning ‘guest’ and ‘nim’ being an honorific. This reflects the Korean virtue of providing the best to those who visit your home to see you.