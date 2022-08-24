Four Seasons Orlando: A Luxurious Way to Experience Disney World

Pursuitist presents our review of Four Seasons Orlando, one of the best luxury hotels in Orlando, curated by renown luxury travel expert Christopher Parr. The newly renovated Four Seasons Orlando has 443 exceptionally designed guest rooms and suites plus a fitness center, golf course, outdoor pools and lazy river, luxurious spa and salon, six vibrant restaurants including Michelin-Star rated Capa Steakhouse.

A family trip to Orlando Disney is one of the most memorable but chaotic experiences. Between arranging the meals, fast passes, and nap times for kids, it’s easy to forget that it’s parents’ vacation too. Visiting Florida’s Disney World could be more tranquil and orderly if you book your stay at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort.

The 101 on the Four Seasons Resort Orlando

The newly renovated Four Seasons Resort Orlando is in a private 26-acre lakeside setting with gardens, pools, tennis, and golf courses. It’s the only AAA Five Diamond rated resort in Central Florida that offers the ultimate luxury accommodation with a splash of Disney experience.

The hotel’s unique location and amenities allow you to have a balanced experience of active and relaxing activities. Spend some days enjoying the rides and attractions at Disney World, sleep at a pool when you feel like resting, or dedicate a couple of hours to outdoor sports.

Known as the best luxury hotel at Disney World, the Four Seasons Orlando is situated right in the middle of the magic. Here, you could experience all the top-notch amenities and services a luxury traveler could possibly expect from the five-star hotel and even more.

At Four Seasons Orlando, guests could book VIP-guided tours that allow skipping the lines or plan an exclusive event with private Disney character dining.

Thanks to the Disney Concierge services at the Four Seasons Orlando, you can effortlessly plan all the fun activities in the parks. The prime location of the resort ensures that you don’t spend too much time traveling and concentrate on relaxing and enjoying precious moments with your family.

In the Four Seasons traditions, the resort features a state-of-the-art SPA, a private 5-acre water park, three tennis courts, a free-of-charge kids club, and a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. Celebrate life with a champagne toast overlooking nightly Walt Disney World fireworks from a rooftop of a Michelin-Star-rated contemporary steakhouse, Capa.

What Makes the Four Seasons Orlando Different

At the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, there are plenty of top-notch amenities to create family memories and relax your body and soul in Florida’s finest hotels.

These are just some fantastic amenities to enjoy at the Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort.

For adults:

A pristine and picturesque 18-hole Tom Fazio signature golf course with abundant wildlife (it’s a Certified Audubon Sanctuary) and professional gold instructors for hire.

Three Har-Tru tennis courts where you could take a private lesson from an on-site tennis expert Alain Labrecque or play with your friends and family at your leisure.

The SPA and salon are where you could indulge in body and facial therapies or get a haircut and blowout for your special occasion.

Adults-only pool if you need some time for yourself and family pools you could enjoy with the kids.

The luxury shopping experience at one of the boutiques where you can find apparel and accessories from the world’s renowned brands for the entire family. While at the resort, you could hire a personal stylist to assist you with picking the most flattering pieces and styling your outfits.

A state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center offers complimentary classes like aqua aerobics, group cycling, bodyweight boot camp, and personal training sessions (additional charges apply).

For children:

A kids’ camp (ages 4-12) is complementary to the Four Seasons Orlando Disney guests.

Explorer Island family water activities include a pool, splash zone, water slide, and lazy river.

The Hideout game spot is where kids can enjoy their favorite video games.

Additional Four Seasons Resort Orlando stay perks you might not know about:

Late departure lounge where you could comfortably spend time while awaiting an airport pickup.

Personalized room decorations could be arranged for special occasions, including play tents for kids and glow-in-the-dark terrace amenities for the Disney nighttime spectaculars.

Free meals for kids are available for guests under 5 in all hotel restaurants.

Also, enjoy free entertainment , including live music, happy hours, and snacks.

Dining Options at the Four Seasons Orlando Disney

Whether it’s a casual get-together with a family, a quick midday snack, or a special celebration, the Four Seasons Orlando Disney dining experiences satisfy even the choosiest foodies. From in-room dining and Disney characters’ breakfasts for kids to a Michelin-star steakhouse and a gelato stand, get your taste buds ready to experience all four Seasons’ delicacies.

While visiting the Four Seasons Orlando Disney, check out the following dining options:

Capa Steakhouse is a Michelin-star rooftop restaurant that showcases Spanish-influenced cuisine. Pair fresh seafood and exquisite hors d’oeuvres with exclusive cocktails and an extensive wine selection. Book your dinner on Wednesday or Saturday night to catch a live Spanish guitarist performance.

Ravello Restaurant is the place to visit for a night of modern Italian cuisine with the “Four Seasons twist” by executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi. Everything at the restaurant is made out of imported Italian flour and other authentic ingredients. Every Thursday and Saturday, the restaurant hosts a breakfast with guest appearances by Goofy and his friends.

Plancha is a popular Sunday brunch spot that serves Caribbean-inspired dishes and elegant cocktails.

Lickety Split Coffee Shop is a perfect grab-and-go coffee spot where you can also find gourmet snacks and breakfast options.

Pool Bar & Grill serves delicious poolside snacks and meals, from tacos and burgers to oysters and various salads.

The Four Seasons Orlando guests could enjoy 24-hour room service with an extensive menu for adults and children.

The SPA at the Four Seasons Orlando Disney

Rejuvenate your body and soul at the Four Season’s world-renowned SPA. From facial treatments and massages to meditation sessions at a Somadome capsule, pick your favorite restorative ritual to look and feel your best.

Ayurvedic rituals are the SPA’s most unique beauty procedures that help to heal your body with the help of ancient Ayurvedic healing traditions.

Body treatments , from massage and body scrubs to detox wraps, will help smooth and tone your skin while relieving the stressing points.

Indulge in one of the Four Seasons’ facials that address your specific skin concerns. Whether it’s a quick hydrafacial or a remodeling treatment, you will nourish your skin, so it’s glowing from within.

Cryotherapy is a stylish and efficient way to rejuvenate skin with the help of extreme temperatures. Tone and slim your body using fat-destroying thermal procedures or age-defying facial treatments that nourish your skin so you can look and feel your best.

Rooms and Suites at the Four Seasons Orlando Disney

Stay at one of the newly renovated suites and guest rooms for an indulging and serene vacation experience at the Four Seasons Orlando Resort.

From 500 square feet, each of the 443 guest rooms offers panoramic views from a furnished terrace. Take a break from the sun and soak in a full-marble bathtub or enjoy your in-room breakfast overlooking the golf court.

Perfect for family vacations or romantic retreats, the Four Seasons Orlando suites offer a luxurious lodging experience with designer finishes and separate sleeping and living spaces. Each suite could also be configured as a two- or three-bedroom suite and includes two full-marble bathrooms.

The luxurious Royal Suite is the resort’s most significant floor-to-ceiling window accommodation with indoor and outdoor dining areas, a media room, and a wraparound terrace. The suite’s ability to expand to a 9-bedroom configuration makes it an ideal setting for family retreats and celebrations.

Final Take: Staying at the Four Seasons Orlando in the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical visit to the lap of luxury with Disney spark and Four Seasons amenities. There are so many delightful things to do, from shopping to dining and playing, and the Pursuitist family always has an amazing time when we visit this modern and beautiful luxurious oasis sprinkled with pixie dust. It is a relaxing and fun getaway to Walt Disney World, accompanied by gorgeous surroundings and staffed by wonderful Four Seasons bartenders, housekeepers, servers and team members that will look after your every need. If you’re looking for the best luxury resort experience in Orlando, with is in the heart of Walt Disney World, Four Seasons Orlando is our top pick.

From the hotel:

Nestled in a secluded, residential setting within 26 sprawling acres, our AAA Five Diamond Resort is a lakeside haven dotted with gardens, pools and towering pillars of palms and cypress. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary at Walt Disney World® Resort and enjoy convenient access to our on-site Disney Planning Center, complimentary luxury shuttles to the four main Disney Parks and more. Discover endless fun and relaxation at our 26-acre lakeside paradise featuring a luxurious spa and salon, six vibrant restaurants including Michelin-Star rated Capa Steakhouse, three Har-Tru tennis courts and a Tom Fazio designed championship golf course. Kids and kids-at-heart will delight in the resort’s private 5-acre water park, including a winding lazy river, two water slides, a splash zone, family pool, and complimentary kids camp. Those seeking relaxation will enjoy Oasis, the infinity-edge adults-only pool surrounded by palm trees and private cabanas. Named by TripAdvisor among the top one percent of luxury hotels worldwide, Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers 443 of the largest guest rooms in Orlando. From 500 square feet, each guest room is equipped with a full-marble bathroom and a furnished balcony with panoramic views. The resort offers 68 suites, including the luxuriously spacious Royal Suite, which has the ability to expand to a 9-bedroom residence.