Here’s the first look at the 2021 Lexus IS. Learn how Lexus used the new Shimoyama test track to create the balanced performance and linear response of the most thrilling IS ever. Watch as Lexus racing driver Townsend Bell introduces the 2021 Lexus IS sport sedan, reviewing new design updates and providing a complete walk-around of the new Lexus vehicle.

The new 2021 IS, which is expected to arrive in dealerships in late fall of this year, looks to expand upon the legacy it has carved out in the compact luxury sports car segment over the previous two decades. Truly a global vehicle, it will be available for sale in approximately 40 countries around the world, including the US, Japan, and other countries in Asia.