Everything You Need to Know About F1 Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 is coming to Miami for the first time May 6-8, 2022 and people are coming from around for this iconic inauguration. Between world-class dining, concerts and events, this is the place to be for an unforgettable weekend.

EVENTS:

Event: Race Weekend Concerts at Oasis Wynwood: KASKADE, Diplo and GORDO (Carnage)

Location: Oasis Wynwood

Address: 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Date & Hours: Friday, May 6; Saturday, May 7; Sunday, May 8

Oasis Wynwood is bringing a weekend of can’t-miss concerts to Miami Race Weekend. On Saturday, May 7, EDM legend KASKADE will take the stage at Miami’s newest outdoor concert destination. On Sunday, May 8, Diplo will wow fans with special guests Shiba San & LP Giobbi. On Friday, May 6, GORDO aka Carnage will take over with a free show (RSVP required)!

Tickets:

KASKADE: HERE

Diplo: HERE

RSVP for GORDO: HERE

Event: BleauLive and unKommon events Present ‘Miami Race Nights’ at Fontainebleau with Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Claptone, Meduza, Vintage Culture, Loud Luxury, DJ Ruckus and more

Location: The Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Address: 4441 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33140

Date & Hours: Friday, May 6th, Saturday, May 7th & Sunday, May 8th: 8:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m

To celebrate Formula 1’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, BleauLive at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, in partnership with The Creative and Capture Studios and co-produced by unKommon events, are pleased to announce ‘Miami Race Nights’ – a three-night, star-studded beachside music experience with performances by Claptone, Meduza and Vintage Culture with an opening set by Korolova; Calvin Harris with DJ Ruckus and Plastik Funk; David Guetta with Loud Luxury and Morten; and more to be announced. The energized fan fest will take place poolside at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach from Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8, 2022. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the party continues until 1 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.bleaulive.com.

Event: F1 Miami Grand Prix Watch Party

Location: ADDiKT at W Miami

Address: 485 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Date & Hours: Sunday, May 8; doors open at noon

During the Formula 1 Grand Prix, ADDiKT, W Miami’s signature restaurant will be hosting a watch party on their beautiful outdoor terrace with 360-degree views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami. Opening at noon, the chic rooftop restaurant will be playing the 3:30 pm race on their outdoor TV screens. Attendees can fuel up with ADDiKT’s delicious food and drink options that will prepare you to cheer on your favorite racer! Menu highlights include Wings for Days made with confit wings, house-made buffalo sauce and pickled celery; a quesadilla made with duck, caramelized onion, mozzarella and chipotle sour cream; the ADDiKT burger and fries topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese with a choice of adding on pickles, bacon, special sauce and an extra patty; draft beer; canned beer; and a bartender’s choice cocktail!

Event: TAO & STORY Race Weekend

Location: STORY Nightclub

Address: 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Date & Hours: Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8 | Doors open at 11PM

THospitality powerhouses Tao and STORY are back together again to celebrate Miami’s first-ever race weekend with chart-topping performers at Big Race Weekend presented by Acura and the next generation Integra. For the first time, the duo will partner with Acura, as the iconic Integra nameplate returns to the Acura lineup and makes its Miami debut at STORY. Race weekend attendees will have a night to remember as some of the biggest names in the music industry perform live at the club in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood.

WHEN: Schedule of events include:

● Thursday, May 5th – To Be Announced

● Friday May 6th – DJ Snake

● Saturday May 7th – Gunna

● Sunday May 8th – Martin Garrix

Event: Heineken + The Confidante F1 Watch Party

Location: The Confidante Miami Beach’s Ambersweet Terrace

Address: 4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL. 33140

Date & Hours: Sunday, May 8 from 3:30-6PM

Tune in to Formula 1’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix at the official ‘Heineken Watch Party’ taking place at the Ambersweet Terrace located inside The Confidante Miami Beach. Light bites and refreshments will be provided on the terrace area from 3:30-6pm on Sunday, May 8, as guests cheer on their favorite drivers on a large inflatable screen with the hotel’s lush, tropical Backyard and pool area as the backdrop. Tickets: The event is free & open to the public

Event: Formula 1 Watch Party at Shoma Bazaar

Location: Shoma Bazaar

Address: 9420 NW 41st St, Doral

Doral’s newest destination for food, drinks and entertainment, Shoma Bazaar, invites you to watch Formula 1 on their large scale projection screens all throughout Race Weekend.

Tickets: The Watch Party is free and open to the public; food & drinks available for purchase

Event: F1 Gifting Paddock powered by 1 Hotel South Beach

Location: 1 Hotel South Beach

Date & Hours: Friday, May 5- Sunday,May 7: 12- 5 p.m.

By Invitation only: 1 Hotel South Beach has partnered with The Gifting Paddock to host “F1 Gifting Paddock powered by 1 Hotel South Beach”, a three-day VIP gifting suite in one of 1 Hotel’s three-bedroom oceanview luxe suites. From May 5-7th, The Gift Paddock will welcome F1 Paddock Club guests, celebrities and VIPs for an exclusive gifting experience. A couple of the current gifting partners include Christian Louboutin and Pirelli.

Event: LIV Race Weekend ‘22

Location: LIV

Address: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Date & Hours: Wednesday, May 4, Thursday, May 5, Saturday, May 7; doors open at 11

LIV is bringing a roster of top performers to Miami for Formula One weekend. Start the weekend early on Wednesday with Two Friends and on Thursday with Kygo. On Saturday, the Chainsmokers will be taking the stage where guests can sing and dance all night to classics like Roses, Closer, Don’t Let Me Down and more!

Tickets:

Two Friends: HERE

Kygo: HERE

The Chainsmokers: HERE

Event: Ceremonia at 1 Beach Club

Location: 1 Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach

Address: 2341 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

Date & Hours: May 7 from 12:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

Guests can join for F1 Weekend at Ceremonia at 1 Beach Club. This casual bohemian beachfront restaurant and lounge under the palm trees will feature live performances by Rapture including a live band, DJ and dancer. Guests don’t want to miss out on this F1 event with live beats and refreshing cocktails at 1 Beach Club. Tickets: Tickets are free, reservations required LINK