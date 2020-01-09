The midtown bar checks all of the boxes for a perfect happy hour spot. Art Deco-styled bar. Eclectic mix of colors and textures. Extensive food and beverage menu. For dry January, try the Bertie Brown, created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya.
Ingredients
2 oz Seedlip Grove 42
1 oz Spiced Apple Syrup
¾ oz Lemon Juice
1 dash Fee Brothers Walnut Bitters
Soda
Method: Add Seedlip, spiced apple syrup, lemon, and bitters into a small tin. Add ice, and shake. Strain over fresh ice, and top with soda.
Garnish: Apple Wheel w/grated cinnamon
Glassware: Collins glass
This Midtown East rooftop lounge is located in the historic Beekman Tower, and is decked out like a Snowglobe in the Sky throughout the month. Sip on the East of the Sun for some non-alcoholic fun.
Ingredients
3 Lime Wedges
2 Shiso Leaves, muddled with
1 oz Simple Syrup
0.5 oz Yuzu
2 oz Water
Method: Shake and pour with ice
Garnish: One Shiso Leaf
Glassware: Wine glass
This Hudson Yards restaurant has collaborated with Seedlip to create a selection of zero-proof cocktails. These health conscious cocktails can be ordered alongside queensyard’s January plant-driven “Mindful Menu” created by Executive Chef Danila Bogdan. Try 94° On The Water by Beverage Director Jeremy Le Blanche.
Ingredients:
3oz Spice 94 Seedlip, smoked
1.45oz salted caramel syrup
2oz Lemon juice
1/15 ginger ale
Method: Shake ingredients and serve in a coupette; garnish with edible flowers