Most New Year’s start with resolutions. Lose weight, hit the gym and a dry January are a few of the most popular year after year. Whether you don’t drink or are looking to partake in Dry January, NYC’s bars are stepping up their mocktail game. Check out the following NYC locations have a few fun mixtures on the menu:

Valerie

The midtown bar checks all of the boxes for a perfect happy hour spot. Art Deco-styled bar. Eclectic mix of colors and textures. Extensive food and beverage menu. For dry January, try the Bertie Brown, created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya.

Ingredients

2 oz Seedlip Grove 42

1 oz Spiced Apple Syrup

¾ oz Lemon Juice

1 dash Fee Brothers Walnut Bitters

Soda

Method: Add Seedlip, spiced apple syrup, lemon, and bitters into a small tin. Add ice, and shake. Strain over fresh ice, and top with soda.

Garnish: Apple Wheel w/grated cinnamon

Glassware: Collins glass

Ophelia

This Midtown East rooftop lounge is located in the historic Beekman Tower, and is decked out like a Snowglobe in the Sky throughout the month. Sip on the East of the Sun for some non-alcoholic fun.

Ingredients

3 Lime Wedges

2 Shiso Leaves, muddled with

1 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Yuzu

2 oz Water

Method: Shake and pour with ice

Garnish: One Shiso Leaf

Glassware: Wine glass

queensyard

This Hudson Yards restaurant has collaborated with Seedlip to create a selection of zero-proof cocktails. These health conscious cocktails can be ordered alongside queensyard’s January plant-driven “Mindful Menu” created by Executive Chef Danila Bogdan. Try 94° On The Water by Beverage Director Jeremy Le Blanche.

Ingredients:

3oz Spice 94 Seedlip, smoked

1.45oz salted caramel syrup

2oz Lemon juice

1/15 ginger ale

Method: Shake ingredients and serve in a coupette; garnish with edible flowers