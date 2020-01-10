Are you looking to help Australia right here in New York City?

Many US-based Australian brands, bars, and restaurants are banding together to drive awareness and raise much-needed funds to aid relief for the devastating Australian bushfires. Check out these charity events to help:

Two Hands with Friends Australian Bushfire Fundraiser

Date: Friday 10 January at from 5:30pm

Location: Two Hands Tribeca, 251 Church Street

Two Hands, an Australian all-day cafe and restaurant, is hosting a fundraiser with support from Aussie friends (Mr Black, Banter, Sonnyboy, Abbotsford Road, Good Thanks Cafe) to raise money to help those affected by the Australian Bushfires. Money raised will go to the NSW and VIC RFS and Red Cross Australia.

DETAILS:

$20 donation at the door

Complimentary food provided by Two Hands and friends

Complimentary cocktails provided by Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Starward Whisky, Four Pillars Gin

A raffle and prizes from the best restaurants in New York City

Bourke Street Bakery + Friends Aussie Bushfire Relief Fundraiser

Date: Saturday 11 January at 7pm

Location: Bourke Street Bakery, 15 E 28th Street New York

Iconic Australian bakery Bourke Street Bakery will be joined by New York-based Australians including cookbook authors Hetty McKinnon and Amy Chaplin, hosting a night of food, cocktails, friendship, and community at their Manhattan cafe to raise money for the Australian bushfires.

DETAILS:

Sourdough pizzas by Paul Allam at Bourke Street Bakery

Salads by cookbook author Hetty McKinnon of Arthur Street Kitchen

Snacks from cookbook author Amy Chaplin

Artisianal Halva by Rachel Simons at Seed & Mill

Cocktails by Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Starward Whisky, Four Pillars Gin

Entry is via donation (you choose the amount you can afford, but we suggest $35+ per person) – the ticket offers entry to a fun foodie night with 100% of proceeds raised will go to NSW Rural Fire Service and Country Fire Authority Victoria.

Bluestone Lane Bowery Café

Date: Sunday January 26 at 3pm-close

Location: 19 Kenmare Street New York, NY 10012

Come join Bluestone Lane for light Aussie bites, cocktails, raffles and more to raise money for the Australian Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. 100% of ticket, raffle and auction item sales will be donated. Tickets: $35.

“Aussie Mates Fundraiser Flight” with Gran Tivoli

Australian restauranteurs, Jason Scott and Chef Robert Marchetti, of NoLita’s Gran Tivoli restaurant, are launching this Saturday, a cocktail flight ($20) made with all Australian liquors (Mr Black, Starward Whisky, Four Pillars Gin) with proceeds of every one sold going to the Australian Red Cross to aid relief for the devastating Australian Bushfires. Co-owner Jason Scott also has a restaurant in Merimbula, New South Wales that is only just 10 miles from the fires, and their staff have been providing free meals to the tirelessly working firefighters and volunteers who are risking their lives every day.

This trio of mini cocktails will include:

Coffee & Cream (Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Cognac, Vin Santo, Espresso, Cream)

50/50 (Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin, Lillet Blanc, Orange Bitters)

Aussie Old Fashioned (Starward Whisky, Mr Black, Bitters)

Cost: $20

Drexler’s Aussie Bushfire Fundraiser “Drink Up for Down Under”

Date: February 4th from 7PM at Drexler’s (9 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009)

The hospitality group, Paradise Hospitality (Mister Paradise, Pretty Ricky’s, Paper Daisy, Drexler’s and more) are throwing a fundraiser to raise money for the Australian Red Cross, NSW Rural Fire Service and WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services). A $20 door cover will include a free cocktail with the night’s proceeds all going towards these charities. A raffle and auction will also take place including items such as a ROOTED plant, a night at a luxury hotel, a dinner for two at Paradise Prime and more.

