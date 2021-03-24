Daily Dream Home: Live out Your Social Distancing and Fly Fishing Dreams at this Yellowstone-Area Tributary Estate

If there’s one thing this past year has taught us, it’s that space and access to nature provide significant benefits for our physical and mental health. And if you’d asked us 18 months ago what we thought of moving to Idaho, we might have thought you were crazy. But in the wake of this past year, spots like Tributary, a four-season, private club community that provides direct access to the tranquil waterways of Teton Valley and Yellowstone National Park, sound more and more appealing. Nestled against the rolling foothills of the Grand Teton range and located just over the hill from Jackson Hole, Wyoming it’s a true outdoor recreational community.

Amenities include a world-class, two-mile, elevated boardwalk for wildlife viewing; an 18-hole David McLay Kidd-designed golf course; a wellness facility with fitness center and spa; a rustic farm-to-table restaurant and bar; a pool and hot tub boasting mountain views; seven fishing ponds; endless trails for cross-country skiing; a kid-friendly snowmobile track; an ice skating rink; archery and axe-throwing center; and a members-only ski lounge at the Grand Targhee Resort base.

Today’s Daily Dream Home is one of our more affordable options, coming in at just $2.7 million and 3,070 square feet. 1050 Bitterroot Court in Driggs, Idaho uses materials derived from the rustic homesteads found in the surrounding valley, as well as walls of glass to create a rustic “alone in nature” feel for this private, family-friendly estate with four bedrooms and five baths.

Features include large glass walls, a chef-grade kitchen, modern farmhouse style-finishes with rustic moutain touches, and of course, access to some of the country’s best fly fishing nearby, making this an ideal secondary, tertiary, or, in today’s climate, digital nomad primary residence for an active family or couple.

