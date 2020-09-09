You can now own a customized Porsche Design Watch. Launched this week on the Porsche Design’s website is a new configurator that allows Porsche aficionados to create near-bespoke watches.

Although Porsche Design has been selling special timepieces tied to matching cars since 2016, the new digital custom configurator and the new timepieces will be available to anyone, whether they already own a Porsche or not. The program is based on the same production principles used in the manufacturing of Porsche sports cars, offering customers the opportunity to create a custom-built wristwatch, choosing from 1.5 million configurations. These timepieces are all built around a 42-mm case, either glass bead-blasted natural titanium or black-coated titanium.

Buyers can also customise the signature element of the self-winding WERK 01.100 movement, certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute. A total of six design variants are available for the winding rotor of the mechanical, emulating wheel designs from the newest Porsche 911. Porsche also offers up to 300 different configurations for the metal and leather watchbands.

While the metal bracelets are made of titanium, the leather straps are crafted from the same hides used for Porsche automobile interiors and come in the 14 official interior color options of the Porsche 911. Once customers have made their selections, the Custom-Built Timepiece configurator generates a custom code necessary to place an order through any Porsche car dealership. The personalised watch is then produced in the Porsche Design manufacturing centre in Solothurn, Switzerland, and delivered within eight to 12 weeks.

The Porsche Design custom-built timepieces start at $6,000 and go up to $12,650, depending on options. Build your Porsche Design watch here.