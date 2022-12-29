Pursuitist
Cocktails At Home: The Feeling Pretty From Beverly Wilshire
We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your quarantine. Today, we asked Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons hotel located within the heart of Rodeo Drive, to offer us a special way to feel pretty.

As the 5-Star Beverly Wilshire safely reopens, we celebrate the hotel’s cinematic history. The cocktail The Feeling Pretty is inspired by the Julia Roberts starring movie, Pretty Woman, which was set at the iconic hotel. This signature cocktail is also one of their most popular, selling more than 4,000 every year.

While The Feeling Pretty cocktail is normally served within THEBlvd inside Beverly Wilshire, which is temporarily closed, Pursuitists can now recreate this cocktail at home with the below exclusive recipe.

Cocktails at Home: The Feeling Pretty
Cocktails at Home: The Feeling Pretty From THEBlvd inside Beverly Wilshire

Glassware. Martini glass

Recipe including measurements (in ounces). 1.5 oz Absolut Elyx, 0.5 oz Combier Crème de Pêche De Vigne liqueur, 1.5 oz lemon juice, 1.5 oz Aquafaba, Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne (roughly 4 oz) and 5 raspberries.

Method. In a shaker, muddle 5 raspberries. Add liquids to shaker – dry shake (meaning no ice) to make it extra fluffy. Open the shaker and add ice – shake again. Strain and pour into glass. Top off with Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne. Decorate with a single rose. Enjoy!

Oh, Pretty Woman!

