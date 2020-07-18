With the summer temperatures rising, now is the perfect time to make frozen boozy treats to keep you cool all summer long. With only 4 ingredients, not only is this an easy recipe for cocktails at home, but it’s perfect for sharing. Hello, mint Irish Coffee Proptail.

Mint Irish Coffee Proptail

½ ounce Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

¼ ounce Brancamenta

½ ounce Kerrygold Irish Cream

1-ounce cold brew coffee

Directions: Mix each pop individually in mixing cups. Fill popsicle molds (silicone is best). Place in the freezer for approximately 5 hours. Remove from mold and consume immediately or place in a freezer bag for later. Enjoy!