Gabe Harvey, a bartender at Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante located within the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, is as passionate about Maui’s history as he is about mixology. This year, he created a cocktail that’s inspired by the people and products on Maui. Named the “Mill Camp Mojito,” Gabe created the cocktail to pay homage to the Pu’unene Sugar Plantation workers of yesteryear. With the different cultures of these Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Filipino and Puerto Rican workers in mind, Gabe concocted what he envisions they would have wanted as a “Pau Hana” or “After Work” drink. Each ingredient has significance to one of the cultures: shiso leaves from Nalo Farms on Oahu (Japanese), Kula-grown calamansi (Filipino) and ginger (Chinese), and locally produced kimchee powder (Korean). The Puerto Ricans are represented in the mojito concept. Gabe even selected hand-made sugar cane syrup from Maui Plantation sugar and chose Maui’s Ocean Vodka, the only vodka produced from sugar cane at a depth of 3000 feet in the Hawaiian waters, as the perfect spirt. All the ingredients come from the islands and are 100% sustainable. Gabe hopes that the story of the Mill Camp Mojito will give guests a glimpse into the rich culture of the Hawaiian plantation days and an appreciation for the hard work people performed to make a life on this beautiful island.

Mill Camp Mojito

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ocean Vodka

1.5 oz Freshly Squeezed Calamansi Juice

1.25 oz Raw Sugar Simple Syrup

3 Shiso Leaves

3 Nickel-Sized Ginger Pieces

Kimchee Powder

3 Calamansis

Sugar Cane Stick

How to:

In shaker, muddle two shiso leaves and ginger together until the oils are extracted and the leaves break apart. Add vodka, raw sugar simple syrup and crushed ice. Roll in shaker to combine ingredients. Pour into a stemmed tropical glass. Cut three calamansis in half. Add three halves into glass and stir lightly. Skewer other three calamansi with the sugar cane stick and dip into them into kimchee powder. Place one shiso leaf and skewer into drink.