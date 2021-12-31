Pursuitist
5 Fabulous Four Seasons Feasts to Welcome the New Year
5 Fabulous Four Seasons Feasts to Welcome the New Year

Looking for a tasteful – and decadently tasty — way to usher in 2022? Fine diners can count on Four Seasons hotel chefs from coast to coast for delicious ways to spend the New Year’s Eve countdown with all the bells and whistles but without the maddening crowds.



Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

Celebrating on the West Coast? THEBlvd at the Beverly Wilshire is serving up a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu plus a live DJ and party favors. The $365 feast starts with a choice of Porcini Veloute or Jumbo Scallop Carpaccio, followed by olive oil poached Maine lobster or butternut squash tortellacci, and a third course of garlic-crusted tenderloin, plus a dessert of dark chocolate black truffle semifreddo or raspberry delizia. Go for the gusto by upgrading your experience with bottomless champagne and caviar. And stay the night to welcome New Year’s Day and celebrate the Beverly Wilshire’s 94th anniversary with a decadent brunch menu including caviar, a seafood platter, an over-the-top Bloody Mary bar, and bottomless champagne bar.

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis

Say good riddance to 2021 with a fantastic Midwestern evening filled with great food in a beautiful setting at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis’ Cinder House rooftop restaurant by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Gerard Craft. The three-course prix fixe menu features an entrée choice of roasted Rohan Duck or Grilled Maine Lobster (6-8 pm for $125 per person; 9-midnight for $175).

 



Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Ring in the New Year in the City of Brotherly Love at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, guests can capture the moment in the Jeff Leatham designed 360-degree photo booth, wine and dine at Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Michelin Star restaurant, and watch the Delaware River fireworks. The refined four-course menu offers mouthwatering choices in two seatings. Or opt for the a la carte menu at Vernick Fish, the hotel’s modern oyster bar by local Chef Greg Vernick. Enjoy live music in both venues, then recover the next day at JG SkyHigh’s special brunch.

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

In the nation’s Capital city, Four Seasons’ Hotel Washington DC’s Executive Chef Oliver Beckert will prepare a Sweet Sunday Brunch with a made-to-order chef’s station for omelets and pancakes. The seafood station features ceviche, king crab claws, oysters, sushi, and grilled sea bass. Carving stations will serve up roast beef and roast rack of lamb, while countless salads, cheeses, charcuterie platters, and an entire dessert room filled with temptations.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Families deserve a taste of luxury, too, especially when visiting Walt Disney World together. Dive into the delicious buffet at Four Seasons Resort Orlando’s modern Italian Ravello, by Executive Chef Fabrizio Schenardi and Sous Chef Riccardo Sala. $160 per adult and $48 per child ages 2 – 12. For a more intimate celebration, the property’s rooftop steakhouse Capa offers a five-course prix fixe menu showcasing wood-fired prime cuts and Spanish-influenced cuisine in a sophisticated setting. Reservations from 5 -11 pm for $325 per adult and $65 per child. Families can also ring in the new year with a complimentary kid-friendly party in the Grand Ballroom, with a balloon drop at 10 pm. If the grownups have other plans, kids ages 4 to 12 can attend on their own with the supervised Kids For All Seasons program ($50; $85 with dinner).

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

