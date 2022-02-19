Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Love Potion #9
Cocktails at Home: Love Potion #9
Cocktails at Home: Love Potion #9

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

Looking for a beautiful cocktail that is sweet and spicy, perfect for a girl’s night or a sultry nightcap. Here is an easy receipt to wow your guests:

 

Ingredients: 

4 oz. Spa Girl Cocktail Peach Vodka Cocktail

2 oz Cranberry Juice

½ oz Lemongrass Jalapeño Simple Syrup (Check out this super simple DIY recipe)

Splash of club soda

 

Method:

Pour Spa Girl Peach, simple syrup, and cranberry juice into a shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds.

Strain and pour into your cocktail glass of choice.

Add a splash of club soda.

Garnish with fresh edible flowers or pomegranate seeds.

 

Enjoy!

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

