Cocktails at Home: Love Potion #9

Looking for a beautiful cocktail that is sweet and spicy, perfect for a girl’s night or a sultry nightcap. Here is an easy receipt to wow your guests:

Ingredients:

4 oz. Spa Girl Cocktail Peach Vodka Cocktail

2 oz Cranberry Juice

½ oz Lemongrass Jalapeño Simple Syrup (Check out this super simple DIY recipe)

Splash of club soda

Method:

Pour Spa Girl Peach, simple syrup, and cranberry juice into a shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds.

Strain and pour into your cocktail glass of choice.

Add a splash of club soda.

Garnish with fresh edible flowers or pomegranate seeds.

Enjoy!