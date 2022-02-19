Cocktails at Home: Love Potion #9

Looking for a beautiful cocktail that is sweet and spicy, perfect for a girl’s night or a sultry nightcap. Here is an easy receipt to wow your guests:
Ingredients:
4 oz. Spa Girl Cocktail Peach Vodka Cocktail
2 oz Cranberry Juice
½ oz Lemongrass Jalapeño Simple Syrup (Check out this super simple DIY recipe)
Splash of club soda
Method:
Pour Spa Girl Peach, simple syrup, and cranberry juice into a shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds.
Strain and pour into your cocktail glass of choice.
Add a splash of club soda.
Garnish with fresh edible flowers or pomegranate seeds.
Enjoy!