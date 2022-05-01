Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Kiku by Bar Gato
Cocktails at Home: Kiku by Bar Gato

Famed NYC cocktail bars Bar Goto and Bar Goto Niban have created a new spin on the classic Chrysanthemum Cocktail (vermouth, benedictine, and a touch of absinthe).  Bartender Koharu Usui’s brand new spring cocktail, “Kiku” has reimagined the drink with Chrysanthemum Vermouth, Benedictine, and Absinthe. The result: a mildly sweet and elegantly buttery cocktail with soft honey notes. Perfect as an aperitif or to serve on a spring evening with guests.

Kiku

By Bar Goto and Bar Goto Niban bartender Koharu Usui

INGREDIENTS

  • 2.5 oz Chrysanthemum infused Dry Vermouth

  • 3.5 tsp Benedictine

  • 1/8 tsp Pernod

METHOD

GLASS

  • Nick and Nora glass

  • Enjoy!

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

