Cocktails at Home: Kiku by Bar Gato

Famed NYC cocktail bars Bar Goto and Bar Goto Niban have created a new spin on the classic Chrysanthemum Cocktail (vermouth, benedictine, and a touch of absinthe). Bartender Koharu Usui’s brand new spring cocktail, “Kiku” has reimagined the drink with Chrysanthemum Vermouth, Benedictine, and Absinthe. The result: a mildly sweet and elegantly buttery cocktail with soft honey notes. Perfect as an aperitif or to serve on a spring evening with guests.

Kiku

By Bar Goto and Bar Goto Niban bartender Koharu Usui

INGREDIENTS

2.5 oz Chrysanthemum infused Dry Vermouth

3.5 tsp Benedictine

1/8 tsp Pernod

METHOD

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass

Fill with ice cubes See Also Cocktails at Home: Three Spirit Bloody Mary

Stir gently 40 times

Strain into the glass

GLASS