Cocktails at Home: Kiku by Bar Gato

Famed NYC cocktail bars Bar Goto and Bar Goto Niban have created a new spin on the classic Chrysanthemum Cocktail (vermouth, benedictine, and a touch of absinthe). Bartender Koharu Usui’s brand new spring cocktail, “Kiku” has reimagined the drink with Chrysanthemum Vermouth, Benedictine, and Absinthe. The result: a mildly sweet and elegantly buttery cocktail with soft honey notes. Perfect as an aperitif or to serve on a spring evening with guests.
Kiku
By Bar Goto and Bar Goto Niban bartender Koharu Usui
INGREDIENTS
2.5 oz Chrysanthemum infused Dry Vermouth
3.5 tsp Benedictine
1/8 tsp Pernod
METHOD
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass
Fill with ice cubes
Stir gently 40 times
Strain into the glass
GLASS
Nick and Nora glass
- Enjoy!