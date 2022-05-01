Cocktails at Home: Derby Edition

Woodford Reserve ‘Derby In A Box’

This beautiful gift-worthy limited-edition box comes with everything you need to make a proper mint julep to watch the Derby– including a signed artist-rendition Woodford Reserve’s 2022 Derby Bottle, Woodford Reserve Mint Julep cup, jigger, and stirrer, along with Mint Julep cocktail syrup. Buyers also can choose between a custom Derby bow tie or scarf to finish off the full Derby look.

The Woodford Reserve ‘Derby in a Box’ is now available for purchase from Woodford Reserve (purchase link here) for $500 (with a signed bottle) and $350 (with signed artwork and no bottle.) Only 148 are available, and for each box sold, a donation will be made to Old Friends Farm, a non-profit located near the distillery where famed thoroughbreds, including past Derby winners, retire.