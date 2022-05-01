Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Derby Edition
Cocktails at Home: Derby Edition

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

“The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports” is here once again, with the Kentucky Derby happening on the first Saturday in May. Here is how to celebrate in style with your own cocktails at home:

Woodford Reserve  ‘Derby In A Box’

This beautiful gift-worthy limited-edition box comes with everything you need to make a proper mint julep to watch the Derby– including a signed artist-rendition Woodford Reserve’s 2022 Derby Bottle, Woodford Reserve Mint Julep cup, jigger, and stirrer, along with Mint Julep cocktail syrup.  Buyers also can choose between a custom Derby bow tie or scarf to finish off the full Derby look.

The Woodford Reserve ‘Derby in a Box’ is now available for purchase from Woodford Reserve (purchase link here) for $500 (with a signed bottle) and $350 (with signed artwork and no bottle.) Only 148 are available, and for each box sold, a donation will be made to Old Friends Farm, a non-profit located near the distillery where famed thoroughbreds, including past Derby winners, retire.

