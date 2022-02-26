Cocktails at Home: Girl Scout Cookie Edition

Who doesn’t love to taste and tradition of Girl Scout Cookies?

Ocean Casino Resort has taken the girl scout cookie to the next level, but taking your favorite flavors and transforming them into decadent cocktails. From now through March 31st, The Lobby Bar will be featuring three girl scout cocktails and $3.00 from each and every sale will go to the Girl Scout Troops of Southern and Central New Jersey.

If you can’t make it to the Garden State, here are the recipes to recreate these decadent drinks at home:

Tall & Minty

Instantly reminds you of a universally beloved Girl Scout treat, combining Kahlua, Crème de Menthe, Half and Half, and finishing it off with a Chocolate Rim.

1 oz Kahlua

.5 oz Crème de Menthe

Splash Half and Half

*Chocolate Rim

Caramel Surprise

Redefines decadence as it merges Godiva Liqueur, Caramel Vodka, Malibu, Half and Half, and Chocolate Syrup. The cocktail is topped off twice, not only with a sinful Chocolate and Caramel drizzle, but with Toasted Coconut garnish.

1 oz Godiva Liqueur

1.5 oz Caramel Vodka

1.5 oz Malibu

1 oz Half and Half

1 bar spoon Chocolate Syrup

*Chocolate and Caramel drizzle with toasted coconut garnish

PB&B

Combines Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Crème De Cacao, both Chocolate and Angostura Bitters, and in an inspired twist, a Peanut Brittle garnish