Christopher Parr of Pursuitist goes on deck with this video review of the all-new Lexus LY 650 Yacht. With the launch of the truly remarkable Lexus LY 650 flagship yacht, Lexus embraces their dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and adventure.

Lexus officially launched the Lexus LY 650 Yacht recently in Boca Raton, Florida, at the Waldorf-Astoria Boca. Major League Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod, was in Boca for the maiden voyage of the Lexus yacht (And generously snapped a selfie with Christopher Parr, the founder and editor-in-chief of Pursuitist)…

Boating enthusiasts and celebrities looking to own the Lexus LY 650 will need around $3.5 million, though this cost can fluctuate depending on features and options. Based on our “first drive” of the LY 650 Yacht, the price is absolutely worth it. From fit and finish to technological boating advances, Lexus spared no expense in entering the luxury yacht category. Their dedication to craftsman is obvious throughout, from the hull to the stern. It’s what you’d expect from Lexus, and honestly, even more. Subtle luxury touches, color and shapes will make you feel at home on the water and create a unique boating experience.

The LY 650 is built in collaboration with Marquis Yachts in Pulaski, Wisconsin, USA. With the start of LY 650 manufacturing, Marquis Yachts has applied the famous Toyota Production System in its production processes to improve production efficiencies and quality.

Lexus’s vision is to “go beyond the automobile to deliver innovative and amazing experiences.” With Intersect by Lexus and now the LY 650 Yacht, Lexus has delivered on that promise with brilliant results.

Read the full story here: Lexus Set Sail With LY 650 Yacht

In 2010, Christopher Parr founded the travel and leisure website Pursuitist — online at https://pursuitist.com — and he is a frequent contributor to Business Insider, Condé Nast Traveler and USA Today. An award-winning influencer and travel journalist, Parr has been named “Top 10 Luxury Travel Blogger by USA Today.