Best Luxury Gifts for Mother’s Day 2023

Chocolate and flowers are a safe option when it comes to a Mother’s Day gift, but it’s expected and, honestly… boring. Instead, we’ve rounded up ten unique Mother’s Day gift ideas that your mom would love and cherish for years.

Eternity flowers have been around for a while, making them a reliable gift option that keeps giving for years. But have you seen the newest addition to the eternal roses lineup? The Fleur Frame combines the elegant look of preserved flowers with personal memories captured through the art of photography. That way, your mom could enjoy both: great rememberings and the beauty of eternal roses.

Finding a perfect summer outerwear that matches all the lightly-colored clothes is nearly impossible. This 100% organic mercerized cotton cropped cardigan is a lucky exception. Hand-knit out of chunky textured yarn with rib stitch detailing; this soft and easy-to-style short-sleeve shrug will become your mom’s favorite. It’s easy to throw on at night in case of weather changes or as an added layer throughout the daytime.

Vintage-inspired accessories are something that any mom would appreciate. Sonia Petroff offers dozens of unique statement jewelry pieces by blending traditional designs with modern jewelry-crafting techniques. Whether your mom prefers a pair of earrings, a stand-out brooch, or a statement belt to accessorize with, you can find something that matches her style.

If your mom is wearing an Apple Watch to keep track of her fitness activities and general health, there is no better Mother’s Day gift as an upgrade to her boring Apple Watch bracelet. LAGOS’s Smart Caviar line offers a wide selection of designer Apple Watch bracelets that elevate a sporty look for a fitness-tracking device so it looks less than a gadget and more like a fashion accessory. Pick from various styles, from classic sterling silver to a fancy, diamond-decorated band.

Everyone loves silk, but no one loves to take care of this fragile fabric. If you were gifting your mom a set of silk pajamas, consider a stylish collection of washable silk PJs by Lunya. Whether you pick a slip-on dress or a classic long pajama set, your mom would love the top-notch quality of Lunya products and would be surprised by how easy it is to take care of silk loungewear clothes.

One of the most giftable lipstick options, Carolina Herrara’s is refillable and could be used as a charm on your mom’s handbag or a makeup case. Smooth and hydrating, Fabulous Kiss lipstick comes in four different textures and 12 chic case designs to choose from. You can also pick charm letters to personalize your lipstick case even further.

Get your mom ready for the beach season with the ultimate summer bag by Saint Laurent. Raffia is always in for the warm season, but it’s especially true for this year. Compared to many other raffia bags, this YSL beauty is durable and easy to clean, guaranteeing your mom will wear it for years to come.

I can’t think of a more springy and Mother’s Day-appropriate scent than Sparkling Sugar by CLEAN RESERVE. Blending sparkly pink sugar notes in the middle with berries on top and white must at the base, this fragrance brings positive vibes and brightens the day. In addition to the scent-sorial experience, your mom would enjoy this brand’s cutest packaging and sustainability factor.

A pair of perfect pearl earrings is something that every mom should have in her collection, as it’s a timeless accessory that matches any look. A pearl earring doesn’t need to be a boring stud, though. These gorgeous pearl earrings by Sequin NYC combine 22K gold-plated brass with an antique finish and a perfectly imperfect natural pearl shape to create a unique and elegant look.

Even carefully-picked daily cleaning products could be a perfect Mother’s Day gift idea. Elevate your mom’s everyday cleaning routine with a scent-coordinated collection of household products, from dish and hand soaps to linen spray and laundry detergent. Your mom would love there is no scent clash in products designed to take care of the house.

Photo by Tetiana Shadrina on Unsplash