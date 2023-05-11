Mikimoto Opens “Visions of the Sea” Exhibit in NYC

MIKIMOTO will celebrate the opening of a new exhibit, “Visions of the Sea – Japanese Art by A Lighthouse called Kanata” at its New York Flagship this Friday May 12th through May 21st. The exhibit will feature the artistry of founder Kokichi Mikimoto’s cultured pearl jewelry exhibition, titled “Visions of the Sea.”
Six contemporary Japanese artists will be featured along with work by Kokichi Mikimoto, inspired by themes of light, movement, and color inherent to the island nation of Japan and curated by Laura Day Webb in partnership with Tokyo contemporary art gallery A Lighthouse called Kanata. The art exhibition is part of MIKIMOTO’s year-long programming surrounding the brand’s 130th anniversary.