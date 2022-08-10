The 10 Best Eye and Facial Masks for Jet-Setters

Pack one of these undereye and facial masks for your next flight so you look alive upon landing.

The Top 5 Undereye Patches for Jet-Lagged Eyes

Also known as undereye masks, hydrating patches are an easy-to-apply solution when you don’t want to pack too much for your in-flight beauty routine.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks

Gentle and effective, Elemis eye patches deliver an instant hydration boost while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Bonus: these patches don’t move on your face, which makes them an ideal in-flight eye treatment.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

These gold hydrating eye masks are ideal for quenching the in-flight thirst of your skin. The individually-packaged undereye patches brighten, hydrate, and help fight dark circles with the help of peptides and amino acids in their ingredients list.

Dior Eye Reviver Patches

Don’t be distracted by the logos. These Hyaluronic Acid-infused eye masks work. Used by makeup artists to prep models for runway shows, Dior logo-stamped undereye patches provide the awakening effect while you are up in the air.

Hydropeptide PolyPeptide Collagel+ Eye Mask

If you are looking for anti-aging and lifting results, pick these hydrogel patches packed with antioxidants. You can also apply them around your lips to achieve a smoother and more youthful appearance.

Shiseido Benefiance Express Smoothing Eye Mask

Don’t want to skip on retinoids while in flight? Try these powerful wrinkle-smoothing patches infused with Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid. Get instant lifting results and refresh the undereye area just in time for your landing.

The Top 5 Facial Masks to Use In-Flight

There are two routes you could go about using facial masks while in flight. Sheet masks take no space in your carry-on but are evident to your neighbors. Cream or gel overnight facial masks take more space but are undetectable. In any scenario, these five facial masks deserve your in-flight attention.

PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask

You won’t believe the added hydration level this overnight mask provides! The gel texture of this mask makes it suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone and excessively oily.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

This gentle K-beauty mask soothes and hydrates your skin overnight with the help of probiotics and squalane. The original formula is perfect for more sensitive skin types, while the lavender option is for those who don’t mind the added fragrance.

Fresh Beauty Floral Recovery Calming Mask

If skin redness is your concern, try this floral extracts-infused skin-calming mask. While this gentle mask is formulated for those with sensitive skin, it’s also outstanding if you struggle with uneven skin tone and rough texture.

By Terry Baume de Rose Hydrating Rose Mask

If you are looking for a luxurious in-flight masking experience, consider this rose petals-infused hydrating sheet mask. It nourishes your dry, fatigued skin and transforms it into a plumper and more radiant.

Patchology FlashMasque Hydrate

Designed for quenched skin, this sheet mask instantly rehydrates and boosts skin radiance. While most hyaluronic acid sheet masks require a 15-minutes wear time, this skincare gem delivers the results in under five.

