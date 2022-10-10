5 Reasons to Visit Secrets Moxché Playa Del Carmen

Newly opened in April of 2022, Secrets Moxché Playa Del Carmen is changing the way people think of all-inclusive vacations. As part of the Amresorts Hotel Collection, a unique group of over 50+ luxury resorts owned by Hyatt (including Secrets, Dreams, Breathless, NOW, Zoetry, Reflect, and Sunscape) with their own signature programs like Endless Privileges, Unlimited-Luxury, and Unlimited Fun, Secrets Moxché is a true luxury destination, offering stunning accommodations, top-notch service, world-class restaurants, and an abundance of activities. An adult-only brand with the Unlimited-Luxury® program (gourmet restaurants, premium cocktails, activities, amenities, and entertainment are included), here are 5 top reasons to visit Secrets Moxché Playa Del Carmen:

The property, located 10 minutes from popular 5th Avenue, features 485 suites, 11 world-class restaurants, 9 bars, 7 heated pools, a lagoon, 3 man-made cenotes, Secrets Spa by Pervonia, a gym, and a convention center. A rooftop infinity pool and lounge are also available for preferred club members.

STAY IN LUXURY

With 485 luxury suites, guests can opt for suites with ocean or tropical views, with furnished private terraces or balconies. Moxché in Mayan comes from the root words “Moots” meaning roots and “Che” meaning tree, and the rooms, as well as the resort, is designed around nature, giving it a zen, relaxing feeling of being connected to the earth.

Ground floor rooms have private pools, creating your own private sanctuary. All rooms are decorated with contemporary furnishings, mixing earth tones, wood, and stone for a calm, relaxed aesthetic. Double sinks, marble baths, outdoor soaking tub, premium bath products, WiFi, Coffee Bar, Mini Bar, and 24- hour concierge service are included in all rooms.

DINE AROUND THE WORLD AT SECRETS MOXCHÉ

Never before has an all-inclusive been known for its extensive dining program, but Secrets Moxché has expanded its offerings above and beyond what you would expect from an all-inclusive property. Not only are there 7 different a la carte restaurants, 1 international buffet, poolside bites, a coffee & dessert shop, and a Preferred Member Rooftop Lounge to choose from, in-room dining is available 24/7 as well as a fully stocked mini-bar.

Allora

If you are craving Italian food in an elegant setting, head to Allora. Antipasti, Handmade pasta like the classic Spaghetti Alle Vongole and Gnocchi Con Salsa Tartufata await you.

Bamboo

Serving both lunch and dinner, transport yourself to an outdoor dining experience surrounded by lush fauna while overlooking the lagoon. A mix of Asian-island fusion cuisine, highlights include fried dumplings, chicken satay with tandoori sauce, and a fresh take on desserts with a Chai Cheesecake with Black Sesame Cookie and Peanut toffee and Goulab Jamun (fried milk bun on a warm rose saffron syrup).

Bisou

Be transported to France at the sophisticated Bisou, while indulging in a small-plate menu by Master Chefs and Head Sommelier. Start with the Soupe L’ Ooignon or Creme Brûlée au Foie Gras, and save room for the decadent desserts.

Dos Almas

Specializing in a tantalizing taste journey, the 7- course Taco Experience explores the different regions of Mexico and their cuisines. With seating for up to 6 people at the Taco Bar, the chef will guide you through the experience, exploring different tortillas, homemade sauces, and personalized drink pairings like guava, mezcal, beer, and wines.

Market Café

This massive international buffet is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and truly has something for everyone. With several specialized stations, made-to-order items are always available.

Seasoul

Dine seaside with the freshest seafood at Seasoul. Open for both lunch and dinner, the chic thatched building gives you views of the sea while sipping specialty cocktails.

Suki

For lovers of modern Japanese cuisine, head to Suki. With both indoor and patio seating and optional Teppanyaki cooked right in front of you or a decadent Omakase experience, where you will indulge in flavors of the East under Master Chef Mitsunori Ichikawa.

NEVER BE BORED WITH COMPLIMENTARY ACTIVITIES

With no shortage of things to do onsite, Secrets Moxché can keep you busy from morning till night, or offer quiet spaces for relaxing. To keep up with all of the activities, Secrets offers the AMRCollection app, so you don’t miss any of the complimentary daily activities. Some of our favorites:

Tennis & Pickleball

With rooftop tennis and pickleball courts, lessons can be arranged for those wanting to learn the game or a little extra guidance. The daily activity schedule includes yoga, Zumba, archery, kayaking, and dance lessons.

Complimentary Day Activities

With a packed daily schedule, access the app to see what strikes your fancy. Choose from yoga, pilates, dance lessons, Zumba, and archery. The beach is always active with horseshoes, volleyball, bocce ball, ladder toss, and cornhole. If you want to explore with a group, the resort also offers complimentary kayak, paddleboard, or bike tours.

Nightly Entertainment

With a fully staffed entertainment team, the nightly entertainment rivals that of a Las Vegas show. The Moxché theater hosts the Cirque Deliria, Elements, Quirky, and Rock Shows. Don’t miss the live music with rotating artists at Bamboo, or the DJs, karaoke, casino night, bingo, and nightly dancing at Dark Horse.

Pools

If relaxing is on your agenda, find a spot at one of the seven heated pools, the serene man-made lagoon ( the only resort in the Riviera Maya to have a pool inspired by the beach with natural sand on the shore!), three quiet, man-made cenotes, or right on the beach to relax. Depending on your mood, you can meet new friends at the Mantaray Swim-up Bar, play a game of aqua volleyball in the activities pool, or just relax by the cenote, where the water is filtered through the Aquifer.

Photoshoot

A great way to remember your vacation or capture the memory is to hire a professional photographer. Usually, this can be a process in a foreign country, but at Secrets Moxche, Adventure Photos is located right in the hotel. Book a shoot with an easy to work with photographer to capture family portraits, couples shot, girlfriend getaways, social media content, and more. After the shoot- photos will be emailed to you in a few hours!

RELAX AND REJUVENATE THE SPA

Blending indoor and outdoor living for a truly relaxing escape is the Secrets Spa by Pevonia. Done in natural tones, wood, and stone accents, immediate calmness overtakes you. The hydrotherapy circuit is the perfect way to start your treatment, by using the sauna and steam room before visiting separate pools that focus on water therapy for different body parts. The perfect follow-up is bodywork or a facial using local, natural ingredients like

FEEL THE ROMANCE AT SECRETS MOXCHÉ

For an engagement, honeymoon, anniversary or just to celebrate the one you love, romance can be found around every corner. Before your stay, explore romance packages like Pop the Question Engagement Package, Elope in Luxury, or Mayan Wedding Ceremony. Once at the resort, the romance continues from day to night with a couples massage at the spa with the Secrets True Love Journey to the Mon Amour dinner, with a 4-course moonlight dinner on the beach, complete with rose petals, music, chocolate-covered strawberries, and a bottle of champagne. The amorous menu features oysters, lobster, Rib Eye, truffle mashed potatoes, and more.

BONUS POINTS

As a member of the World of Hyatt program, members can receive in-hotel benefits, save up to 10% at participating hotels, as well as achieve tier status for qualifying activity, including stays, dining, or spa services each calendar year. The program is free to join here.