5 Questions with Michael B. Jordan

Actor, Director and Producer Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with Chase Sapphire Reserve for a new brand campaign, sharing the ways Sapphire Reserve helps unlock the wonders of traveling the world, ultimate foodie experiences and bespoke adventures. Here are some of his favorite food & travel experiences:

What’s a meal you’ve had recently that caused you to stop and embrace the present?

Majordomo that I went to here in Downtown Los Angeles. They had this chicken soup dish, phenomenal. It reminded me a lot of my mom’s chicken noodle soup. It took me back to childhood, but also had me completely present in what I was enjoying at the moment.

Which personal or professional project are you most proud of?

Fruitvale Station is something that makes me extremely proud. I’m also working on some anime projects right now that I’m really, really excited about. Anybody that knows me knows I’m obsessed with anime, so to have my own is something I’m really proud of, too.

Do you have any adventures you’d like to take in the next year?

Japan, I have to go, I have to get it. Literally for the past maybe six years, there’s been a trip on the books and for whatever reason it just keeps getting cancelled. So this year, I am going to make sure I get over there.

What are some notable experiences you have had?

The food and experiences of visiting Lake Como, the Amalfi Coast and Milan, and visiting São Paulo was another amazing experience thanks to the culture and food. The first time in Africa was also a life-changing experience.

Is there a destination you never get tired of?

The relaxation and just the chill vibes of Hawaii, Maui and Lanai specifically, really allows me to just disconnect for a minute. That’s a place that would never get old.