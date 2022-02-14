5 of Hollywood’s Favorite Hotels with a Cinematic History

Looking for Hollywood’s favorite hotels with a cinematic history? Look no further than these luxury hotels located around the world that have been featured in some of the most iconic films on the silver screen.

The St. Regis New York

Founded in 1904, The St. Regis New York has a long-standing history with celebrities, fashion icons, entertainers, and royalty. The St. Regis New York has been featured in iconic scenes of many movies – from the closing scenes of the Francis Ford Coppola film, “The Godfather Part I”, to swanky bar encounters in the fashionista favorite, “The Devil Wears Prada”, St. Regis is no stranger to hosting Hollywood’s silver screen. Anne Hathaway catering to Meryl Streep in her “Paris” apartment was actually a suite at The St. Regis New York. The St. Regis New York has also been featured in multiple television shows. Remember Blake Lively sipping martinis in front of the iconic King Cole mural in “Gossip Girl”? In season 6 of Billions, Bobby Axelrod played by Damian Lewis reconnects with his ex-wife Lara (Malin Akerman) at the St. Regis New York, and “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the series’ final episode in the Presidential Suite.

Part Hyatt Tokyo

One of the most decadent hotels in the world, Park Hyatt Tokyo is perched on the top floors of a modern skyscraper that towers above Tokyo, overlooking the city all the way to Mount Fuji. The spacious, meticulously designed rooms all feature stylish interiors, with hues of green and brown set against ebony wood,hand-tufted carpets, and natural-fiber woven wall coverings. In 2003, Sofia Coppola’s beautiful movie Lost in Translation (2003) was filmed at the Park Hyatt Tokyo with main characters played by Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson.

Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire

The iconic Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Wilshire was the main set of the blockbuster 1990 film “Pretty Woman” starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Formerly known as the Regent Beverly Wilshire, Roberts’s character Vivian spends a lot of time at the hotel, and viewers can get a glance of all of the luxury has to offer. The Four Seasons currently offers a Pretty Woman for a Day package as well as Pretty Woman–themed experiences around town, including private shopping along Rodeo Drive.

Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki

This historic Honolulu hotel on Waikiki Beach is known for its signature pink façade and can be seen in Season 6 of Mad Men with Don (Jon Hamm) and Megan Draper (Jessica Paré) on holiday at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort where they lounge on the beach and enjoy a luau. The hotel also appears in the Golden Globe Award-winning Big Eyes, for Margaret Kean (Amy Adams) and Walter Keane (Christoph Waltz) nuptials. The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, is one of Hawaii’s oldest and most famous hotels earning it the nickname of “The Pink Palace of the Pacific.”

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

5-Star luxury Faena Hotel Miami Beach features 169 rooms and suites and 13 penthouse residences spanning the top two floors of the property, all designed by visionary Alan Faena. Alan enlisted film director/producer Baz Luhrmann and Academy Award-winning costume designer Catherine Martin to develop the essence of Faena Hotel Miami Beach, which was originally built in 1947 and hosted Hollywood icons Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, and Dean Martin. In season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, fans can watch comedian Midge Maisel take her act to Miami as she performs on the stage at glamorous gold-leaf and red velvet decored Faena Theater.