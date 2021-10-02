Pursuitist
3 of the Best Fall Beauty Buys
3 of the Best Fall Beauty Buys
3 of the Best Fall Beauty Buys

by



Fall is here, and now is the perfect time to upgrade your beauty routine for the cooler temperatures. Here are a few of our favorite products:

 

Parfums de Marly

 The famed perfume house founded by Julien Sprecher will launch sensual Oriana on September 12th. Packaged in a hot pink bottle, the airy and dreamy fragrance is captivating with notes of orange blossom, marshmallow, and Chantilly cream. Available on  parfums-de-marly.com and Saks Fifth Avenue. $230. 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

ILONA

This innovative skincare brand continuously seeks out innovative ingredients and technologies from around the world and incorporates them into premium high-performance formulas like the BEYOND C® Corrective Serum. This  “reincarnating serum” is housed in a beautiful dual vessel package. One side is black, the other gold with each containing corrective technologies that reach maximum potency at the moment of unity.

The “black” side contains a novel probiotic and micronized niacin that fortifies skin defenses, intensifies cellular activity, quells inflammation, and amends blotchiness. The “gold” vessel contains a patented, hyper-potent, permeable form of vitamin C that helps brighten, fade age spots, even skin tone, and protect against oxidation. $132.

 

 

Heraux

This innovative product was created by Heraux Co-Founder Dr. Ben Van Handel, a Stem Cell Biologist at the University of Southern California and leading inflammaging researcher. Dr. Handel notes that Retinols are anti-inflammatory at the molecular level, acting as antioxidants and blocking hyperactivation of the immune system. HX-1, the proprietary ingredient in Heraux’s Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum, acts to shield skin stem cells from pro-inflammaging stressors and concurrently supports the youthful function of stem cells. The regenerative program enabled by HX-1 promotes the secretion of collagen and elastin as well as improved skin barrier function.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

