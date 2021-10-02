3 of the Best Fall Beauty Buys

Fall is here, and now is the perfect time to upgrade your beauty routine for the cooler temperatures. Here are a few of our favorite products:

Parfums de Marly

The famed perfume house founded by Julien Sprecher will launch sensual Oriana on September 12th. Packaged in a hot pink bottle, the airy and dreamy fragrance is captivating with notes of orange blossom, marshmallow, and Chantilly cream. Available on parfums-de-marly.com and Saks Fifth Avenue. $230.

ILONA

This innovative skincare brand continuously seeks out innovative ingredients and technologies from around the world and incorporates them into premium high-performance formulas like the BEYOND C® Corrective Serum. This “reincarnating serum” is housed in a beautiful dual vessel package. One side is black, the other gold with each containing corrective technologies that reach maximum potency at the moment of unity.

The “black” side contains a novel probiotic and micronized niacin that fortifies skin defenses, intensifies cellular activity, quells inflammation, and amends blotchiness. The “gold” vessel contains a patented, hyper-potent, permeable form of vitamin C that helps brighten, fade age spots, even skin tone, and protect against oxidation. $132.

Heraux

This innovative product was created by Heraux Co-Founder Dr. Ben Van Handel, a Stem Cell Biologist at the University of Southern California and leading inflammaging researcher. Dr. Handel notes that Retinols are anti-inflammatory at the molecular level, acting as antioxidants and blocking hyperactivation of the immune system. HX-1, the proprietary ingredient in Heraux’s Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum, acts to shield skin stem cells from pro-inflammaging stressors and concurrently supports the youthful function of stem cells. The regenerative program enabled by HX-1 promotes the secretion of collagen and elastin as well as improved skin barrier function.