A Peek Inside the Most Exclusive Members-Only Wine Club for the 1%
A Peek Inside the Most Exclusive Members-Only Wine Club for the 1%

by

by Kimberly Fisher

Are you a wine lover that is looking to travel to the world’s most coveted wine regions? 

 

 

Look no further than the exclusive, invite-only explorer’s club The Vines.  As the first worldwide community dedicated to winemaking selected members have the opportunity to travel to the world’s most coveted wine regions and learn the art of winemaking with master practitioners, and even create their unique blends. 

 

 

This exclusive global membership club was launched in 2020 by Michael Evans, who founded The Vines of Mendoza.  The luxury resort and vineyard in Argentina did so well, he decided to branch out with one goal in mind-  getting people to know the world by making wine. The club currently has outposts and partners in seven regions around the world, including Champagne, Mendoza, Montalcino, Napa Valley, Priorat, The Mosel, and Willamette Valley, and they continue to expand beyond. 

 

 

In addition to traveling the world, members of The Vines are sent cases of wine throughout the year and are offered access to curated events centered around wine, food, culture, and adventure. Over the course of the next five years, The Vines plans to offer winemaking in 12 different regions, as well as expand beyond winemaking, offering members a series of pop-ups like making Sake in Japan and Mezcal in Mexico. 

The initiation fees are $100,000 and annual dues are $1,500- $3,000 per quarter. Winemaking costs per barrel range from $7,000 to $37,000 based on site. The initial application questionnaire can be found HERE. 

 

