2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre – Electrifying the Storied Marque
2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre – Electrifying the Storied Marque

by

Rolls-Royce’s supercar – Spectre – is the first thrust of ROLLS-ROYCE 3.0, the famed marque’s electric-car program.

Recent advanced testing at historic Autodrome de Miramas is the opportunity for fine tuning Spectre architecture to the Rolls-Royce ride. Upgrades based on testing include:

· New smart suspension system confirmed for Spectre
· New hardware components with an electronic roll
  stabilization system
· Reinforced ‘Architecture of Luxury’ make Spectre the
  stiffest Rolls-Royce ever
· 30% increase in rigidity enabled by integrating battery
  pack into structure
· Drag coefficient of 0.25 makes Spectre most
  aerodynamic Rolls-Royce yet

Spectre development is now approximately 40% complete. Earlier this year, at a bespoke testing facility in Arjeplog, Sweden, Spectre received the first ‘lessons’ in a finishing school that is custom designed to teach the motor car how to behave and react like a Rolls-Royce. Over the past months, Rolls-Royce test and development engineers have shifted their focus from extreme conditions to more formal scrutiny in a location that reflects the motor car’s everyday use: the French Riviera where 388,000 of Spectre’s 1.55 million mile global testing program will be driven on and around the French Côte d’Azur.

This phase is split into two parts, beginning at the historic Autodrome de Miramas proving ground, located in the French department of Bouches-du-Rhône in Provence. This includes irrigation units that create standing water, handling circuits with tight corners and adverse cambers, and a heavily banked 3.1 mile three-lane high-speed bowl, enabling Spectre to be tested at continuous high speeds.

Spectre will still be tested for an additional further 621,000 miles. First customer deliveries of Spectre will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Pursuitist automotive contributor Brian Armstead has been involved in print, radio and television for over 46 years. He is President Emeritus of the Washington Automotive Press Association, and is a North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year (NACTOY) Juror.

