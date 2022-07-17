11 Ways to Celebrate National Tequila Day July 24th

Celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24th with a recipe from some of the most beautiful destinations in the U.S. Which one will be your favorite?





Key Lime Margarita at Pelican Grand Beach Resort

Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida knows how to make a refreshing take on the margarita with this agave-based spirit.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz premium silver tequila

8 slices of fresh key limes or 1.5 oz fresh key lime juice

1.0 oz agave nectar

0.5 oz triple sec

Graham crackers, crushed

Instructions:

Stir all ingredients together, shake and strain over ice in a traditional highball glass, lightly dust rim with graham cracker and garnish with fresh key lime.

Passion Fruit Margarita at the Nest Rooftop Bar at Wild Dunes Resort

Passion fruit, lime, and orange make the ultimate Passion Fruit Margarita crafted by Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Milagro Silver

0.75 oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Triple Sec

1 bar spoon of agave syrup

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, then shake well on ice. Strain the drink into a Rocks Glass with fresh ice to serve. Rim the glass with black sea salt, a blood orange, and lime wheels.

Dean’s Margarita at Fearing’s Restaurant

Mixing together Dean’s Bar Aged Reposado, Damiana and agave is what makes Dean’s Margarita so unique. Created and served at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, this is not a drink you want to miss!

Ingredients:

1½ oz Dean’s Bar Aged Avion Reposado

¾ oz Damiana herbal liquor

½ oz Agave nectar

¾ oz Lime juice

Instructions:

Fill a shaker with ice, then add all ingredients and shake vigorously until tin is frosted and beaded with sweat. Serve over ice in a glass with a salted rim and garnish.

Lizzie Sipper at The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa

The bright, cheerful Lizzie Sipper at The Brown Palace is the perfect al fresco cocktail, with fresh pops of watermelon complimenting the rose water and honey.

Ingredients:

2 oz Patron Silver

1 oz fresh watermelon puree

¾ oz Brown Palace honey

¾ oz fresh squeezed lime juice

3 drops of rose water

Instructions:

Shake over ice, strain into a rocks glass over crushed ice. Garnish with mint sprig. Sip and enjoy!

Blue One Ocean Margarita at Grand Lucayan

Indulge in the sights and colors of the ocean with The Blue One Ocean Margarita from Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan.

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo tequila

1 oz triple sec

1 oz blue curacao

Freshly squeezed lime

Instructions:

Combine ingredients with ice in a shaker and shake well. Pour into a chilled glass that’s garnished with lime wedge and salt.

Spicy Mango Margarita at Hotel Crescent Court

No summer is complete with a spicy margarita, and Hotel Crescent Court adds a spin with mango, habanero, and Casamigos Blanco.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Casamigos Blanco

1 oz triple sec

.5 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Mango puree

2 Each Sliced Habanero

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients and ice into a shaker. Shake. Rim glass with Tajin. Pour in a rock’s glass. Garnish with Lime and Habanero on a skewer.

Blood Orange Margarita at The Henderson Beach Resort and Spa

The Henderson Beach Resort and Spa in Destin, Florida knows a great poolside drink, and this refreshing cocktail infuses Blood Orange Simple Syrup and Rhum Clement Creole Shrubb to create their signature Blood Orange Margarita.

Ingredients:

2 oz El Jimador Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Blood Orange Simple Syrup

1 oz Rhum Clement Creole Shrubb

Instructions:

Mix ingredients together, shake, and strain over ice. Best served with a slice of fresh orange.

Spicy Flamingo Margarita in The Palm Beaches

Made by Grato in chic West Palm Beach is the very instagrammable The Spicy Flamingo Margarita. Blending jalapeño tequila, watermelon and lime creates a refreshingly colorful cocktail.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tanteo Jalapeño tequila

0.5 oz agave nectar syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

4-6 watermelon chunks/cubes

Jalapeño salt

Jalapeño slice for garnish

Instructions:

Muddle watermelon, shake cold, double strain, pour over ice into jalapeño salt-rimmed glass, and garnish with a fresh jalapeño slice.

Blackberry Mint Margarita at Bungalows Key Largo

Experience the timeless, island elegance of Bungalows Key Largo – the luxury, adults-only resort and Florida Keys’ first and only all-inclusive – with the property’s signature Blackberry Mint Margarita, each sip reminiscent of Bungalows’ tropical, summer paradise.

Ingredients:

1.0 oz Grand Marnier

1.5 oz Don Julio reposado

1.0 oz fresh lime juice

Muddled blackberry

Fresh mint for garnish

Instructions:

Muddle the blackberry and stir all ingredients together in a shaker with ice, this margarita is served up, thus strain ingredients into a martini glass (no ice), and garnish with fresh mint.

Smokey Mesz at Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort

Escaping reality has never tasted sweeter – let your worries slip away while indulging in Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort’s Smokey Mesz cocktail. The sweet, citrus flavors combined with our pure, bold mezcal create the perfect balance and authentic tropical island blend. Finished with flavored smoke and edible bubbles, this dynamic concoction’s picture-perfect presentation is just as enjoyable as its unparalleled flavor!

Ingredients:

2 oz Montelobos Mezcal tequila

4 dashes of orange bitters

1 oz Agave nectar

1 oz Fresh lime juice

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together using a shaker and pour into a glass over ice. After mixing thoroughly, use a flavor blaster to smoke the cocktail, adding the sweet and aesthetically pleasing flavored mist.

Smoked Blood Orange Margarita at Casa Monica Resort & Spa

With the Smoked Blood Orange Margarita, embark on a historic getaway to Casa Monica Resort & Spa where deep-rooted history and culture surround and guests are welcomed with vintage Moroccan charm alongside luxurious amenities. With the combination of the blood orange, lime, and tequila, smoking the cocktail enhances the overall ingredients and creates a savory, one-of-a-kind flavor.

Ingredients :

1.25 oz Mezcal

0.75 oz Solerno Blood Orange liquer

0.50 oz Agave

Squeeze of lime

Dehydrated Blood Orange slice (garnish)

Instructions :

Combine all ingredients, shake vigorously and pour into rimmed glass. Garnish with dehydrated blood orange and place in smoker. Let smoke for approx. 30 seconds and present tableside.